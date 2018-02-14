The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief

MYANMAR: Myanmar has failed to put in place conditions for the safe return of 688,000 Rohingya refugees who fled an army crackdown six months ago, the UN refugee chief said on Monday (Feb 12).

crime, death, immigration, Myanmar, murder, military, religion, sex, violence,

AFP

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 09:31AM

Rohingya Muslim refugees wait for food aid at Thankhali refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Ukhia district. Photo: AFP
Rohingya Muslim refugees wait for food aid at Thankhali refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Ukhia district. Photo: AFP

The refugees are sheltering in makeshift camps in Bangladesh despite an agreement reached between Myanmar and Bangladesh allowing for their return to their homes in Rakhine state.

“Let me be clear: conditions are not yet conducive to the voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a Security Council meeting, speaking by videoconference from Geneva.

“The causes of their flight have not been addressed, and we have yet to see substantive progress on addressing the exclusion and denial of rights that has deepened over the last decades, rooted in their lack of citizenship.”

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as immigrants from Bangladesh and denies them citizenship, even though they have been there for generations.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the council to ensure Myanmar’s military is held accountable for its campaign against the Rohingya, following accounts of killings, burning of villages, rape and mass graves.

“This council must hold the military accountable for their actions and pressure Aung San Suu Kyi to acknowledge these horrific acts are taking place in her country. No more excuses,” Haley said.

The United Nations has accused Myanmar of carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign by forcing the Muslim Rohingyas into exile.

China, a supporter of Myanmar’s former ruling junta, called for patience and noted that “stability and order” had been restored to Rakhine state.

The Rohingya crisis “cannot be solved overnight”, said Chinese Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu.

Measures should be adopted by Myanmar “to address the root cause of poverty through development” in Rakhine, he said, sidestepping appeals for citizenship rights for the Rohingya.

The meeting came nearly three months after the council adopted a statement demanding that Myanmar rein in its security forces and allow the Rohingya to voluntarily return.

The UN refugee chief said that while the exodus had significantly decreased, the flow “still continues”, with some 1,500 refugees arriving in Bangladesh this month.

Haley said the refugees should not return to Myanmar until they feel confident that “they will not fall victim to the same horrors that drove them from their homes in the first place”.

“Right now, these refugees don’t have this confidence,” she said. “Many are too scared to return to their country.”

Haley’s concerns were echoed by France, Britain and Sweden, among other countries, but Myanmar’s ambassador said his government was ready to move ahead with plans to take back refugees.

Myanmar has made “great strides” in restoring stability and has given Bangladesh a list of “508 Hindus and 750 Muslims” to be among the first returnees, said Ambassador Hau Do Suan.

The UN refugee chief also raised alarm over the monsoon rainy season starting next month, warning that 100,000 refugees were living in flood-prone areas and must be urgently relocated.

International support to Bangladesh’s government must be stepped up “to avert a catastrophe”, he warned.

The council is demanding that aid workers be allowed to reach those displaced inside Rakhine state and wants UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly appoint a special envoy to Myanmar.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

Hey 'xxxxxxxxxx' - read all of the Comments on here from others. They all 'allude' to the FACT that, although they wish this new ven...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

"Has anyone been to check Surin beach recently"Exactly what many retired expats are doing here.Driving around the island to check if everyth...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Is Dream Beach club included or is it exempt as usual?...(Read More)

Phuket hunt for coral-touching divers reveals speedboat danger ‘safety stop’

As long as recreational divers, many just doing 4-6 dive once a year during holiday, can not manage their buoyancy, don't bring them to coral dive...(Read More)

Embattled Premchai in dock over land deals

Looks like Premchai now becomes a prey for many authorities and officials. They all smell money opportunities. Opportunities created by Premchai hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Kamala is reverting as well- more bars and restaurants springing up along the beach, mainly in front of the cemetery. One has opened up again by the m...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

By the way, has anyone been to check Surin beach recently. Looks to me like all the restaurants are back, just cooking food a few yards back from the ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Did anyone say which year the March 5 demolitions will start? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Wait and see what is going to happen after time setting 15 + 5 idiot extra days Guess demolition will be carried out 'careful', so that the m...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

The fact that they don't have snow, ice or freezing fog to contend with and that they are either number 1 or 2 depending on the statistics you bel...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.