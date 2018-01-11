The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army

MYANMAR: Myanmar security forces took part in a massacre of 10 Rohingya in September, the army chief’s office said late yesterday (Jan 10), as it admitted for the first time abuses during a crackdown that sparked a mass exodus of the Muslim minority.

AFP

Thursday 11 January 2018, 09:21AM

Myanmar security forces. Photo: AFP
Myanmar security forces. Photo: AFP

The massacre took place on September 2 in the village of Inn Din in Rakhine state, the Facebook post said, as tensions escalated pitting Rohingya against security forces and ethnic Rakhine locals following the killing of a Rakhine man.

“Some villagers from Inn Din village and security members confessed they killed 10 Bengali terrorists,” the office said in its post, using a pejorative term for Rohingya and blaming militants for causing the unrest in the village.

The post also gave the first confirmation of a mass Rohingya grave inside Rakhine state following an army-led crackdown on militants from the minority group in late August.

Refugees who have fled in their hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh have given consistent accounts of massacres, rape and torture by Myanmar security forces flanked by ethnic Rakhine mobs.

Those allegations, which have been cross-checked by media and rights groups, have seen Myanmar accused of ethnic cleansing by the US and UN and prompted questions over whether the crackdown may have amounted to genocide.

But Myanmar’s army has until now staunchly rebutted allegations of misconduct, clearing itself of any wrongdoing in an internal probe.

In its account of the Inn Din massacre the army chief’s office said security forces captured 10 Rohingya militants before killing them as violence engulfed the village and its surrounding area.

“Action will be taken according to the law against villagers who were involved and security members who broke the Rules of Engagement,” the post added.

Myanmar’s army chief Min Aung Hlaing as well as the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi have repeatedly promised to punish anyone found guilty of abuses.

But until now Myanmar authorities have only blamed Rohingya militants for causing a human catastrophe that has left 655,000 of the minority in squalid camps in Bangladesh.

“This is quite a striking acknowledgement by Myanmar’s military of wrongdoing,” said political analyst Richard Horsey.

He tweeted “it may not be a coincidence” that this admission came on the same day as two Reuters journalists were formally charged by police in court with breaching a colonial-era secrecy law.

If convicted, Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, could face up to 14 years in jail.

They were arrested a month ago under the draconian Official Secrets Act after they were allegedly given classified documents by two policemen over dinner.

The pair have widely covered the military campaign in Rakhine although Reuters has declined to comment on whether they were specifically reporting on the mass grave in Inn Din.

The journalists’ families have suggested the pair were set up, saying the arrests took place immediately after leaving the restaurant where they dined with the two policemen.

The charges against them have sparked outrage around the world with rights groups and diplomats calling for their immediate release.

“These charges are a travesty of justice and should be dropped,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

The reporters will return to court on January 23, when the bench will decide whether to accept the case.

Much of Myanmar’s Buddhist-majority population supports the army in what it calls a justified campaign against Rohingya militants, after their attacks on border guard police killed about a dozen people last August.

 

 
DeKaaskopp | 11 January 2018 - 15:23:27

The Thai Government is doing a good job in not interfering in this internationally one sided shown affair.Some of those "welcome all refugees"governments in Europe may invite those 600.000 people to stay there.Those finger pointing people on here can help too.Many fundraiser available.But probably they only like to do their usual blabla without any real action.Keyboard-saints!

Kurt | 11 January 2018 - 10:58:07

What happened?
By now the Prime Minister ( that Nobel price lady) and the army accept the fact that UN, undercover foreign journalists, satellites provide the free world so much evidence about killings, torture, raping in Myanmar, that they can't not longer deny.
Not yet talking about the more than 600.000 people who fled Myanmar.

So, not they admit their army killed 10 persons. And now they wait and see what the international reaction will be.
Of course, other countries under military ruling will keep quiet as a mouse.
All under the famous flag of ' no interference in foreign countries policy'. even when it concerns a drama of burning villages, slaugther and rape people, old and young.

bojon | 11 January 2018 - 10:37:41

What happened? Are the generals under pressure from the international business community?  Cartier has decided not to import from Myanmar enterprises under the control of the military, perhaps also Bulgari will live up to its responsibilities as it did when Italian owned, now under LVMH.

