Myanmar man overstayed for 28 months on fake visas

Myanmar man overstayed for 28 months on fake visas

THAILAND: A Myanmar man arrested for overstaying his visa by 848 days told officials the fake extension stamps in his passport were put there by a Thai “fixer”.

crimeimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 03:46PM

The Myanmar man, centre, caught for overstaying his visa by 848 days and using fake visa stamps. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham/supplied.

The Myanmar man, centre, caught for overstaying his visa by 848 days and using fake visa stamps. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham/supplied.

The man, named only as Khun, was among 22 foreigners arrested for immigration offences during a crackdown in the Bangkok area from Nov 9 and 15 on illegal migrants, part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Pol Col Pakkhapong Sai-ubon, deputy spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said today (Nov 17) that Mr Khun’s passport had fake visa stamps and fake signatures of an immigration official.

The Myanmar man told officials he had given his passport to a Thai man who was supposed to arrange his extensions.

Mr Khun had legal permission to remain in Thailand only until July 15, 2018, Pol Col Pakkhapong said.

He was charged with overstaying his visa, by 848 days, and having fake visa stamps in his passport.

Of the 21 other people caught in the sweep, 16 were from Myanmar and the others from Laos and Cambodia. They were held on charges of illegal entry, overstaying and working without a permit.

Two Thais were also arrested, identified only as Mr Nath and Ms Juthathip, and charged with providing shelter for illegal migrants and failing to notify officials.

The three other people were also charged with offences, but no details were given.

