Myanmar man killed in head-on collision with six-wheeled truck

PHUKET: A Myanmar man has died after the his motorbike with sidecar slammed head-on into a six-wheeled truck in Thepkrasattri yesterday evening (May 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 19 May 2019, 02:45PM

Mr Somsak told police that he was driving along the road from Baan Laem Si to Baan Pa Khlok when the motorbike and sidecar that Mr Ne Pai U was driving veered into the truck’s lane and slammed into the truck head-on. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, on the Baan Laam Sai – Baan Pa Khlok road, shortly after 6pm.

At the scene, rescue worker’s failed revive the Myanmar man, Ne Pai U, 23, registered as living in Tambon Changrank of Bang Sapan Noi District in Prachup Khiri Khan province.

Waiting at the scene was the driver of the Trang-registered six-wheeled truck, 25-year-old Trang native Somsak Nildam.

Mr Somsak told police that he was driving along the road from Baan Laem Si to Baan Pa Khlok when the motorbike and sidecar that Mr Ne Pai U was driving veered into the truck’s lane and slammed into the truck head-on.

He was unable to avoid the collision, Mr Somsak said.

The truck was impounded as evidence and Mr Somsak was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning.

Police have yet to reveal whether Mr Somsak would be charged over the fatal collision.

 

 

