The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar man found slain, suspect in custody

Myanmar man found slain, suspect in custody

PHUKET: Police have in custody three men last seen drinking with a fellow Myanmar worker who was found slain in his worker’s accommodation room in Soi King Kaew, Rassada, last night (Aug 4).

Myanmarmurdercrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 August 2021, 05:21PM

The balcony where the men were seen drinking. Photo: Phuket City Police

The balcony where the men were seen drinking. Photo: Phuket City Police

The man was foubnd slain in his room on the upper level of the workers’ accommodation buildign. Photo: Phuket City Police

The man was foubnd slain in his room on the upper level of the workers’ accommodation buildign. Photo: Phuket City Police

Police at the scene. Photo: Phuket City Police

Police at the scene. Photo: Phuket City Police

Blood stains were found on the floor. Photo: Phuket City Police

Blood stains were found on the floor. Photo: Phuket City Police

The key suspect had a cut on his chin and still had blood stains on his hands. Photo: Phuket City Police

The key suspect had a cut on his chin and still had blood stains on his hands. Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

One of the men in custody is the prime suspect for the murder, with a cut to his chin and blood stains still on his hands, police have confirmed.

Maj Chakkrit Thammaraksa of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, a two-storey workers’ accommodation building that his home to about 30 migrant workers, at about 6:25pm. 

Police and rescue workers were directed to the man’s room on the upper level, where they found the body of Aung Myo Thwin, 29, on his mattress on the floor

Mr Aung had been stabbed in the neck and had a long cut along his left arm. 

Other than Mr Aung’s body and blood stains on the floor, officers found no other signs of a struggle and no signs that his belongings had been ransacked.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Police believe that Mr Aung had died at least an hour before his body was found. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

A worker at the camp told police that Mr Aung did not go to work yesterday, and he was last seen drinking with three fellow workers on the balcony of the building, Maj Chakkrit reported.

Police took the three workers to Phuket City Police Station for questioning, where one of the  suspects, named by police as Mg San Shwe, was found with a small cut on his chin and blood stains on his hands.

Maj Chakkrit noted that officers were continuing their investigation and had yet to formally present any charges against Mr Mg.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid cases near 700k, 1st Thai female boxer to earn Olympic medal |:| August 5
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
SEC probes THG vaccine mystery
Motorbike rider killed as car makes deadly U-turn
Angry fitness fans file complaint after Phuket gym goes bust
Phuket marks record 65 new infections
Government starts Pfizer roll-out
Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets
HM donates sum for COVID cause
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on 1st day of ’island isolation’ |:| August 4
Search continues for man dragged out to sea at Freedom Beach
Sandbox Express Bus to help tourists stranded in Phuket
18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab
Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

 

Phuket community
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

@treasurefish I hope you have a lot more money saved for your Maldives trip than you had saved for y...(Read More)

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

That BA pilot WAS sucked out almost completely, only saved as his feet got caught in the yoke, causi...(Read More)

Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets

42 billion baht on initial purchase. Another red herring for Prat to 'cancel' in a day or...(Read More)

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

I should be put in charge of Phuket's Covid response- every suggestion I make is implemented- o...(Read More)

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

Failure to grease the elevator (tail control) jackscrew on Alaska Air flight 261 brought that MD-...(Read More)

Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets

@Fascinated. You missed the point made by JohnC. When was the last war Thailand had with another cou...(Read More)

18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab

JohnC@ something to do with a vaccine shortage Thailand can’t produce enough quickly enough and th...(Read More)

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

Sir Burr, British Airways BAC One-Eleven 528FL, Flight No. BA 5390. On June 10, 1990, the aircraft s...(Read More)

Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets

@JohnC- I bet you'd be the first to complain as well if an out-dated trainer that should have be...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

@Kurt Ok Kurt,we all know you don't like to open your wallet for a donation ! It has to be alwa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Property

 