Myanmar man found slain, suspect in custody

PHUKET: Police have in custody three men last seen drinking with a fellow Myanmar worker who was found slain in his worker’s accommodation room in Soi King Kaew, Rassada, last night (Aug 4).

Myanmarmurdercrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 August 2021, 05:21PM

The key suspect had a cut on his chin and still had blood stains on his hands. Photo: Phuket City Police

The man was foubnd slain in his room on the upper level of the workers’ accommodation buildign. Photo: Phuket City Police

The balcony where the men were seen drinking. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the men in custody is the prime suspect for the murder, with a cut to his chin and blood stains still on his hands, police have confirmed.

Maj Chakkrit Thammaraksa of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, a two-storey workers’ accommodation building that his home to about 30 migrant workers, at about 6:25pm.

Police and rescue workers were directed to the man’s room on the upper level, where they found the body of Aung Myo Thwin, 29, on his mattress on the floor

Mr Aung had been stabbed in the neck and had a long cut along his left arm.

Other than Mr Aung’s body and blood stains on the floor, officers found no other signs of a struggle and no signs that his belongings had been ransacked.

Police believe that Mr Aung had died at least an hour before his body was found. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

A worker at the camp told police that Mr Aung did not go to work yesterday, and he was last seen drinking with three fellow workers on the balcony of the building, Maj Chakkrit reported.

Police took the three workers to Phuket City Police Station for questioning, where one of the suspects, named by police as Mg San Shwe, was found with a small cut on his chin and blood stains on his hands.

Maj Chakkrit noted that officers were continuing their investigation and had yet to formally present any charges against Mr Mg.