Myanmar man drowns off Kamala rocks

PHUKET: Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 43-year-old Myanmar man who drowned after being washed from rocks by a large wave at Leam Son, south of Kamala Beach, on Saturday (Oct 3).

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 October 2020, 02:41PM

Mr Zaw Chit was washed off rocks south of the Laem Son peninsular on Saturday (Oct 3). Photo: Parskon Sirichuchot

The search began after police were notified at 1:30pm that the man, later identified as Zaw Chit, 43, had been swept off rocks just south of the small peninsular, Parskon Sirichuchot, a civilian who heads the Phuket Marine Police Rescue Team, explained to The Phuket News today (Oct 5).

Joining the search were rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation, the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), the Phuket Marine Police and the Royal Thai Navy, Mr Parskon said.

The teams on Saturday started scouring the coastline for Mr Zaw Chit as the strong wind and waves prevented small search boats from putting to sea, but they failed to find any trace of Mr Zaw Chit by sundown, Mr Parskon explained.

“The search resumed on Sunday, this time also coordinating with lifeguards and using two two rescue boats, two jet-skis and Marine Police patrol boat Tor 814,” he added.

At about 2:40pm, the search teams found Mr Zaw Chit’s boy floating some 200 metres from where he was washed from the rocks, Mr Parskon said.

“His body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination as the Kamala Police continue their investigation into his death,” he concluded.