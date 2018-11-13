PHUKET: Police have arrested a Myanmar man after he confessed to fatally stabbing his housemate in Phuket Town last night (Nov 12) in what he claims was self-defence.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 November 2018, 12:08PM

Police found the knife exactly where Au Tu said he had hidden it. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Au Tu, 56, was sitting on the ground behind a red Toyota Yaris parked in front of the shack when police arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers at the scene last night (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police were called to the home, a tin shack in Soi Tonpho, at 8:13pm after neighbours reported a heated argument at the scene.

Officers arrived to find Myanmar national Au Tu, 56, sitting on the ground behind a red Toyota Yaris parked in front of the shack.

Au Tu had wounds on his right eyebrow and blood on both palms of his hands.

Au Tu told police that he had as argument with his friend. The two lived together in the shack.

Inside the abode, officers found the body of Ta Ae, 50, on the floor in Au Tu’s room.

Au Tu confessed that he stabbed Ta Ae, police said.

According to the police report, Au Tu said that he was sleeping in his room when Ta Ae entered and started punching him in the face.

Au Tu said that he saw Ta Ae holding a knife and intended to stab him.

Au Tu said that he wrestled the knife off Ta Ae and stabbed him in the fight.

Au Tu told police that he wrapped the knife with a shirt and hide it amongst items inside the abode, and ran out of his room. He then sat the behind red Yaris and waited

Officers found the knife exactly where Au Tu told them he had hidden it.

Au Tu was taken into custody and has been charged for fatal stabbing.

It has not yet been revealed what the argument that started the fight was about.