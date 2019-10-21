THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay

Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police have yet to determine the cause of death of a 28-year-old Myanmar construction worker found dead in his worker’s shack at a construction worker’s camp opposite Cherng Talay Witthayakhom School on Saturday (Oct 19).

Myanmardeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 October 2019, 12:10PM

Capt Warawut Saensob of the Cherng Talay Police was called to the scene at 6:55am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldham Foundation arrived to find the body of 28-year-old Myanmar national Zaw Min Htay laying face up on a mat. He was dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Police believe that Mr Zaw died six to eight hours before his body was found.

Officers noted that they found no wounds on his body and no trace of fighting or ransacking in the shack.

Witnesses told police that Mr Zaw was last seen alive on Friday evening, when he had dinner and went to bed.

The next morning, a friend was curious why Mr Zaw had not been seen going to have a shower before going work, and went inside Mr Zaw’s shack to wake him up.

Mr Zaw was unresponsive, prompting the friend to call 191, Capt Warawut reported.

Mr Zaw’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for a post-mortem examination, Capt Warawut noted, in the hope of determining the cause of death.

