Myanmar killers sentenced for slaying Thai female student

BANGKOK: Two Myanmar men were yesterday (April 19) handed down six-year prison sentences for the brutal murder of a 19-year-old female student who was stabbed to death in Ranong three years ago.

Bangkok Post

Friday 20 April 2018, 08:52AM

The four Myanmar men, including two teenagers, originally confessed to the brutal murder but after the crime re-enactment recanted and said police tortured them to admit the killing. Photo: Facebook / Htoo Chin via Bangkok Post
The four Myanmar men, including two teenagers, originally confessed to the brutal murder but after the crime re-enactment recanted and said police tortured them to admit the killing. Photo: Facebook / Htoo Chin via Bangkok Post

The Ranong Provincial Court sentenced Mao Sen and Soh Lae each to six years’ imprisonment.

They were found guilty of physically assaulting and murdering Orawee Sampaotong under Section 290 of the Criminal Code.

The court also ordered both defendants to compensate B570,000 plus 7.5% annual interest since the day of the incident to the victim’s family.

In the same case, the two under-age Myanmar teenagers charged in the case faced different prison terms by the Ranong Juvenile and Family Court yesterday.

The court sentenced the first defendant, who stabbed the victim, to four years in jail and ordered him to pay B810,000 in compensation.

Another defendant was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and was ordered to compensate B270,000 to the victim’s family.

Orawee Sampaotong, 19, a Mathayom 6 (12th Grade) student, was repeatedly stabbed to death by the four Myanmar nationals on Soi Samnak Song Saphan Pla in Tambon Bang Rin of Muang District around 7:50pm on Sept 28, 2015.

An autopsy found 17 stab wounds on the victim’s body.

A police probe was launched, resulting in the arrests of all convicts who at that time confessed to investigators that they committed the brutal crime in a fit of anger after they had a quarrel with the victim.

They said Orawee tried to escape but one of them used a log to hit her in the head.

After she collapsed, one of the teens in the gang repeatedly stabbed her with a knife to death.

Oraphan Sampaotong, the victim’s elder sister, said she was satisfied with the court ruling which clearly indicated who was embroiled in the murder, saying she would make merit for her sister.

By contrast, the mother of the second teen defendant said she would appeal, insisting on the innocence of her son.

Earlier, the families of the four Myanmar men also sought help from various agencies including Myanmar's embassy, the National Human Rights Commission and the Counter Corruption Division, claiming the four were tortured into admitting their guilt while in custody.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 20 April 2018 - 18:52:44

What about the 2 Myanmar boys accused of murder on Koh Tao in September 2014. 
We never hear anymore about them and their appeal. Complete silence. 
Not a single statement of thai government.

