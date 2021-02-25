BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar junta’s top diplomat in talks with Thailand, Indonesia

Myanmar junta’s top diplomat in talks with Thailand, Indonesia

WORLD: The Myanmar junta’s foreign minister visited Thailand yesterday (Feb 24) as regional powers tried to broker an end to three weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a military coup.

Myanmarviolence
By AFP

Thursday 25 February 2021, 09:03AM

Protesters hold signs as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar yesterday. Photo: AFP.

Protesters hold signs as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar yesterday. Photo: AFP.

The talks came as an anti-coup protester died in detention, a local rescue organisation said. Four others have been killed in the crackdown.

Foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with his counterparts from Thailand and Indonesia in what was the first known face-to-face meetings between a senior junta member and foreign government officials.

The military has weathered a storm of international condemnation for ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power in a February 1 putsch, while dissent within its borders has been vociferous with daily nationwide protests.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she expressed concerns about the safety and welfare of Myanmar citizens and reiterated a need for an “inclusive democratic transition process”.

“We ask all parties to exercise restraint and not use violence to avoid casualties and bloodshed,” she told reporters in Jakarta.

Marsudi has been on a “shuttle diplomacy” mission over the past two weeks discussing the Myanmar crisis during visits to Brunei and Singapore as well as phone calls with other Southeast Asian counterparts.

She had hoped to travel to Naypyidaw after her visit to Bangkok to directly convey messages from Indonesia and other countries but confirmed the visit had to be postponed.

Stop negotiating with them’

Earlier yesterday, the Indonesian embassy in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon saw hundreds of protesters gather for the second consecutive day.

Angered that Jakarta was talking with the junta government - officially named the State Administration Council - demonstrators carried signs reading: “Stop negotiating with them” and “Indonesia, don’t support dictator”.

“The Military’s State Administration Council is not our legitimate government,” said participant Seinn Lae Maung, who had a Myanmar flag painted on her face.

“Please respect our votes and do hear our voices.”

Marsudi later hit back at the criticism, warning: “To do nothing is not an option.”

Since the February 1 coup, Myanmar has seen a torrent of anger and defiance from hundreds of thousands of protesters nationwide demanding the release of Suu Kyi.

The military has justified its actions by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November’s elections, which Suu Kyi’s party had won in a landslide.

Since taking power, the junta has ordered nightly internet blackouts and arrested hundreds of anti-coup protesters, while security forces have steadily stepped up enforcement tactics to quell demonstrations.

They have deployed tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets against protesters, as well as isolated incidents of live rounds.

The post-coup death toll rose on Wednesday as a 20-year-old man who was arrested and sustained a leg injury at a protest last weekend in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, died.

“(His mother) ran to me, crying and hugging me, saying her son had died,” said Khin Maung Tint from Mandalay Rescue.

That followed the deaths of three other protesters, including 17-year-old Wai Yan Tun, who was shot in the head Saturday after security forces opened fire during a Mandalay protest.

One man in Yangon was also shot dead while patrolling his neighbourhood against night arrests.

Yesterday families and friends paid tribute to 30-year-old Tin Htut Hein who had been patrolling Yangon’s Shwephyitha Township when he was gunned down.

Some mourners wore T-shirts with his face printed on the front, while others placed roses on a sign that said “dictatorship must fail”.

Protests continued across the country yesterday, from Yangon - where ethnic minority groups dressed in traditional outfits and waved flags - to Mandalay, where protesters rode elephants who had “Down with Military Dictatorship” scrawled across their bodies.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was detained in dawn raids.

The Nobel laureate is facing obscure charges for having unregistered walkie-talkies in her residence and for breaking coronavirus rules. She is expected to go on trial March 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked
Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine
Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills
Vaccine rollout to start next Monday
Dept slams claims virus came from Thailand
Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24
Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting
Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash
Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk Phuket cop shoots vendor on Bangla Road! || February 23
COVID vaccination priorities announced

 

Phuket community
Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

The day before we red in PN the General PM would take the Chinese vaccine. Now he turns to a Europea...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Everything that violate/blocks democratic freedom by a 2015 (!) 'announcement' hurts. It ma...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed if in a target group? Haven't...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed. Haven't seen a thing about t...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

Well you se this 3 dirty maf.. people, playing whit this balding. Discussed how they playing whit th...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

Although Dr Chalermpong has very good intentions, I am a little bit worried about the nationality o...(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

A vase of flowers and a gift basket. Not a single word of RTP to take care of the financial care tak...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

agogohome: Only one "ill informed" person originally and now you have joined him. If you r...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

He should be at the back of the queue. Thousands of people deserve the vaccine LONG before he or any...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

We may have a quiet day on Friday if a certain poster is Sangsom-free! ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 