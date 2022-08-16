British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

MYANMAR: A Myanmar junta court jailed Aung San Suu Kyi for six years for corruption yesterday (Aug 15), a source close to the case said, taking the ousted leader’s prison time to 17 years.

Myanmarcorruptionmilitary
By AFP

Tuesday 16 August 2022, 08:55AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Suu Kyi, 77, has been detained since the generals toppled her government in a coup on Feb 1 of last year, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud. She faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to “six years imprisonment under four anti-corruption charges”, said the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Each charge carried a maximum of 15 years in jail. Suu Kyi was sentenced to three years for each, but three of the sentences would be served concurrently, the source said.

She appeared in good health and did not make any statement following the sentencing, they added.

A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The Nobel laureate had already been sentenced to 11 years in jail for corruption, incitement against the military, breaching COVID-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law.

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

The United States slammed the latest sentencing as an “affront to justice and the rule of law”.

“We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials,” a State Department spokesperson said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the sentencing as “unjust” and called for Suu Kyi’s immediate release.

The coup sparked widespread protests and unrest, and renewed fighting with established ethnic rebel groups.

Dozens of “People’s Defence Forces” have also sprung up to fight the junta and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say.

Devas Lounge

According to a local monitoring group, the crackdown has left more than 2,000 civilians dead and seen some 17,000 arrested.

“The junta’s fabricated trials, torture of detainees, and execution of activists highlights its broader disregard for the lives of Myanmar’s people,” said Human Rights Watch in a statement which slammed Suu Kyi’s conviction as “unjust”.

Erase the past’

Suu Kyi has been the face of Myanmar’s democratic hopes for more than 30 years, but her earlier 11-year sentence already meant she was likely to miss elections the junta says it plans to hold by next year.

“Immune from domestic and international outrage, the punishment trials against Suu Kyi and her supporters are designed to erase the democratic past,” independent Myanmar analyst David Mathieson told AFP.

“Their intent is clear to everyone it seems, everyone but the international community.”

In June, Suu Kyi was transferred from house arrest to a prison in the capital Naypyidaw, where her trial continues in a courthouse inside the prison compound.

She remains confined to the jail, with her link to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with lawyers.

Many of her political allies have also been arrested since the coup, with one chief minister sentenced to 75 years in jail.

Last month, the junta stoked renewed international condemnation when it executed Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party, for offences under anti-terrorism laws.

Suu Kyi learned of the execution at a pre-trial hearing, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but has yet to speak on the matter.

The junta says it seized power following massive fraud during 2020 elections in which the NLD trounced a military-backed party.

International observers said the elections were largely free and fair.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 16 August 2022 - 14:27:09 

@Kurt     I thought this article is about Myanmar/Suu Kyi . Now you want to start to "hijack' every international news article in order to show your dislike of Thailand ? Pathetic.

Kurt | 16 August 2022 - 12:25:39 

Lucky Officialdom here that Thailand has no culture of punishing corruption. Unless it is done to stupid openly, than government must punish in order to safe/keep up face.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indictment over bones in a barrel, Record-high price rise, 750K sterilisations || August 16
Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket
Students warned of dangers of using online media
Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy
OAG to indict four over Billy’s death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life
Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town
Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
Kata Beach to host music festival
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

 

Phuket community
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

All kinds of stupid on this one. Dutchboy ought to pay dearly for his wasteful rampage on sealife. F...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

@Kurt I thought this article is about Myanmar/Suu Kyi . Now you want to start to "hijack...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Another Dutch idiot who likes to post/show his stupidity on the internet. Stabbing a moray eel in th...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

... smelling pot. He was shocked. Quite funny reaction. The police must act, he said. Huh? His sense...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

One good lesson Malaysia can learn from Thai way of legalizing is: First make the laws, implement an...(Read More)

Students warned of dangers of using online media

Sorry for mr Prakob, the way he stands for to 'protect' children and young people by 'ma...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Lucky Officialdom here that Thailand has no culture of punishing corruption. Unless it is done to st...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

I beleive Britain found that keeping bars open later reduced drunk driving, people stay in the bar ...(Read More)

OAG to indict four over Billy’s death

Are there actually any government employess, especially the senior ones, who are honest and trustwor...(Read More)

Kata Beach to host music festival

Perfect. Just as the worst of the monsoon season is upon us let's have another outdoor event alm...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket

 