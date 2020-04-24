Myanmar, France, India top foreign curfew breakers in Phuket

PHUKET: People from Myanmar, France and India are the top three foreign curfew breakers in Phuket, according to information posted by Phuket Provincial Police today (Apr 24).

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 April 2020, 05:59PM

According to Phuket Provincial Police, 28 new curfew breakers were caught overnight, bringing the total number of people arrested for being on the streets between 10pm and 4am without essential reason to 758 people in 729 cases.

Of those, 543 cases have been already processed, with 186 cases still waiting to be prosecuted, said the report.

Of note, only 26 of the arrests were made at checkpoints. The remaining 732 arrests were made elsewhere, the report noted.

According to the report, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows:

Muang Phuket Police Station – 232 (1 new case)

Patong Police Station – 178 (5)

Wichit Police Station – 91 (11)

Karon Police Station – 51 (4)

Chalong Police Station – 47 (3)

Thalang Police Station – 41 (2)

Cherng Talay Police Station – 30 (2)

Kamala Police Station 26 (zero)

Tha Chatchai Police Station – 26 (zero)

Kathu Police Station – 22 (zero)

Sakhu Police Station 13 (zero)

While a large majority of the curfew breakers have been Thai, (616 of the 758 arrests so far), 142 of those arrested have been foreigners.

The report today listed the foreign curfew breakers by country of nationality, as follows: