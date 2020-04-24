THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar, France, India top foreign curfew breakers in Phuket

Myanmar, France, India top foreign curfew breakers in Phuket

PHUKET: People from Myanmar, France and India are the top three foreign curfew breakers in Phuket, according to information posted by Phuket Provincial Police today (Apr 24).

COVID-19Coronaviruscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 April 2020, 05:59PM

The number of foreign curfew brekers caught so far. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The number of foreign curfew brekers caught so far. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Only 26 of the curfew breakers have been caught at checkpoints. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Only 26 of the curfew breakers have been caught at checkpoints. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

According to Phuket Provincial Police, 28 new curfew breakers were caught overnight, bringing the total number of people arrested for being on the streets between 10pm and 4am without essential reason to 758 people in 729 cases.

Of those, 543 cases have been already processed, with 186 cases still waiting to be prosecuted, said the report.

Of note, only 26 of the arrests were made at checkpoints. The remaining 732 arrests were made elsewhere, the report noted.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

According to the report, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows:

  • Muang Phuket Police Station – 232 (1 new case)
  • Patong Police Station – 178 (5)
  • Wichit Police Station – 91 (11)
  • Karon Police Station – 51 (4)
  • Chalong Police Station – 47 (3)
  • Thalang Police Station – 41 (2)
  • Cherng Talay Police Station – 30 (2)
  • Kamala Police Station 26 (zero)
  • Tha Chatchai Police Station – 26 (zero)
  • Kathu Police Station – 22 (zero)
  • Sakhu Police Station 13 (zero)

While a large majority of the curfew breakers have been Thai, (616 of the 758 arrests so far), 142 of those arrested have been foreigners.

The report today listed the foreign curfew breakers by country of nationality, as follows:

  • Myanmar – 95
  • France – 18
  • India – 8
  • Russia – 5
  • Ukraine – 3
  • Poland – 2
  • Chinese – 2
  • Philippines – 2
  • England – 2
  • America (USA) – 1
  • Germany – 1
  • Australia – 1
  • South Africa – 1
  • Pakistan – 1

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket
Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1
Governor assures Chinese in Phuket receiving good care
National COVID-19 infection rate slows with 15 new cases, no new deaths
Driving with cop on car bonnet draws attempted murder charge
Woman charged after sacked parcel delivery employees snitch on kratom deliveries
China’s airlines test the market
Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201
Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism
Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights
COVID-19 pushes plastic waste rise
NSC mulls easing of lockdown
Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine human trials 4 months away? Cop survives hit-and-run! || April 23

 

Phuket community
Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person able to travel from Phuket Airport to Rawa...(Read More)

Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person permitted to travel from Phuket Airport to...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

"The whole thing stinks as everything does in Thailand" As you are still here,it would inc...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Kurt,your figures don't prove anything. You have to do better to counter Thailand's official...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

And sorry Christy but you're doing my head in. Always negative. Generally speaking there is on...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

Unless Phuket opens soon, you will see irreparable business closures. The facts are that we have h...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

TESTING is the key.... vaccine will take too long. People around the world need to be tested. Then t...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

@ K. As you mention Singapore,( a country you always see as a role model ) finally all those crampe...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

yeah, right, october... in october there will be a second wave of covid19. there will be no touri...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

"Millions of baht in donations" Wow,people are very gullible to donate money on some accou...(Read More)

 

Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 