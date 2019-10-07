Kata Rocks
Myanmar expands visa-on-arrival list

Myanmar expands visa-on-arrival list

YANGON: Myanmar has added more countries to its visa-on-arrival list to make it easier for tourists to visit the country as it raises its tourism appeal worldwide.

tourismMyanmar
By TTR Weekly

Monday 7 October 2019, 10:05AM

Nationals of the listed countries do not need to secure pre-arranged approval before arriving at the airport as was the case in the past. Photo: TTR Weekly

Nationals of the listed countries do not need to secure pre-arranged approval before arriving at the airport as was the case in the past. Photo: TTR Weekly

Effective since 1 October, tourists from six countries – Australia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and Switzerland – are eligible for a visa-on-arrival (VOA) at Myanmar’s Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw international airports.

Nationals of the listed countries do not need to secure pre-arranged approval before arriving at the airport as was the case in the past.

They can apply for a visa at the VOA counters at any of the designated airports. The fee for the visa on arrival is US$50.

Japanese, South Korean, Hong Kong and Macau nationals were granted visa-free entry last year.

Indian and Chinese nationals from mainland China were also granted visas-on-arrival (VOA).

QSI International School Phuket

During the second quarter of this year, the tourism industry in Myanmar witnessed an increase in arrivals from all the nations that were either eligible for visa-free entry or a visa-on-arrival.

“We do hope that all these new regulations to ease access to Myanmar, will lead to more travellers from around the world discovering Myanmar’s unique culture, nature and most of all the hospitality of the people,” said Myanmar Tourism Marketing Chairperson May Myat Mon Win.

 

Read original story here.

