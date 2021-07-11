The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

PHUKET: Two Myanmar children, aged 8 and 9, have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 during the second round of RT-PCR tests conducted on Days 6-7 of their stay under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 July 2021, 02:19PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed the news yesterday while reporting nine new local cases of infection.

Despite the children testing positive during their second mandatory test under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Dr Kusak did not speculate whether they were already infected but passed their first test on arriving in Phuket or whether they became infected while among Phuket’s general population.

Dr Kusak was strong in emphasising, “Don’t worry. The Phuket Public Health Team can handle it. Please everyone be confident, don’t panic.”

The children arrived with two families travelling together, totaling seven people, Dr Kusak said.

“Currently, the patient is in the process of being admitted to hospital. As for families, those in the high-risk group must be quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

“The disease investigation team has coordinated and implemented measures according to the public health process, by checking the swab tests. The results are currently pending,” he added.

“The team will check the timeline of the infected persons’ movements over the seven days since [the children] arrived in Thailand and check from the Mor Chana  application that everyone must download in order to trace the various places that were traveled to and follow up on those who were exposed to high risk,” Dr Kusak said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Dr Kusak repeated, “Brothers and sisters be confident. Don’t panic, the Phuket Provincial Public Health team is still able to cope, by asking everyone to take care of yourselves, follow DMHTTA measures, wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands often, and strictly refrain from group activities.”

According to the PPHO daily COVID situation report for yesterday (July 10), Phuket recorded nine new cases of infection on the island.

The two Myanmar children were counted separately and were not added to the total number of infections recorded in Phuket since Apr 3, which as of yesterday stood at 785.

Of those, 719 had been discharged from hospital care, while 70 remained under medical care and supervision.

Since Apr 3 Phuket has suffered seven deaths attributed to COVID-19, the report noted.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 106 infections
  • Patong - 80
  • Phuket Town - 85
  • Rassada - 76
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 53
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 47
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Srisoonthorn - 38
  • Kamala - 33
  • Karon - 30
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Mai Khao - 13
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Sakhu - 9

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties
People wrongly prosecuted, detained ‘entitled to compensation’
Drug raids net seven suspects, 2,000 pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release
Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong
Full Phuket Sandbox provincial order reissued
PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket
All Bangkok-Phuket buses cancelled
Airlines scramble to allow passengers to reschedule flights
Wet roads bring accidents
Private sector committee slashes economic growth projection
Phuket daily infections hit double-digits
All schools in Phuket ordered closed for two weeks
AirAsia suspends domestic flights

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

This has to be fake news! She was not only tested twice, but fully vaccinated. If that doesn't m...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

I am also a German citizen and you can expect no help from the German honorary consulate in Phuket ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release

As long as Thailand has cheap lovely prostitutes to serve up to sexpats, they'll leap through an...(Read More)

Wet roads bring accidents

Why? He advertised as an English expert, certified in translations and spoke excellent English. Once...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release

I still think the sandbox scheme is a good idea. Guests knowingly accept the risk of ending up in qu...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

I feel sorry for her but wow, how naïve can you get? She wants to travel? Has she heard of COVID?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

Oh, and someone should explain to her that she'll need to go through the rigmarole and expense o...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

DrMokie - lucky for us!...(Read More)

Wet roads bring accidents

Well then Christy you should learn to speak better Thai. ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

Sandbox? More like Sand-papered. If you plan to stay, get used to it. So the careless and rude yo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 