Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

PHUKET: Two Myanmar children, aged 8 and 9, have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 during the second round of RT-PCR tests conducted on Days 6-7 of their stay under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 July 2021, 02:19PM

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed the news yesterday while reporting nine new local cases of infection.

Despite the children testing positive during their second mandatory test under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Dr Kusak did not speculate whether they were already infected but passed their first test on arriving in Phuket or whether they became infected while among Phuket’s general population.

Dr Kusak was strong in emphasising, “Don’t worry. The Phuket Public Health Team can handle it. Please everyone be confident, don’t panic.”

The children arrived with two families travelling together, totaling seven people, Dr Kusak said.

“Currently, the patient is in the process of being admitted to hospital. As for families, those in the high-risk group must be quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

“The disease investigation team has coordinated and implemented measures according to the public health process, by checking the swab tests. The results are currently pending,” he added.

“The team will check the timeline of the infected persons’ movements over the seven days since [the children] arrived in Thailand and check from the Mor Chana application that everyone must download in order to trace the various places that were traveled to and follow up on those who were exposed to high risk,” Dr Kusak said.

Dr Kusak repeated, “Brothers and sisters be confident. Don’t panic, the Phuket Provincial Public Health team is still able to cope, by asking everyone to take care of yourselves, follow DMHTTA measures, wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands often, and strictly refrain from group activities.”

According to the PPHO daily COVID situation report for yesterday (July 10), Phuket recorded nine new cases of infection on the island.

The two Myanmar children were counted separately and were not added to the total number of infections recorded in Phuket since Apr 3, which as of yesterday stood at 785.

Of those, 719 had been discharged from hospital care, while 70 remained under medical care and supervision.

Since Apr 3 Phuket has suffered seven deaths attributed to COVID-19, the report noted.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows: