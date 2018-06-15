Myanmar Airlines suspends Phuket flights

PHUKET: Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) has suspended its flights between Phuket and Yangon from June through August, citing low passenger traffic during the tourism “low season”.

tourismtransportSirapisit Bunchoocheep

Friday 15 June 2018, 08:47AM

Chanchai Wangyuenyong, Myanmar National Airlines’ Country Manager, Thailand, speaks at the launch of the Phuket-Yangon flights at Phuket International Airport in March. Photo: MNA

The twice weekly service, which comprised one flight each way on Fridays and Sundays, will resume from Sunday, Sept 2, Chanchai Wangyuenyong, Myanmar National Airlines’ Country Manager, Thailand, told The Phuket News today (June 14). Regarding the promotion still featured on the airline’s website home page, offering discounted fares from May through October this year, Mr Chanchai explained, “For those passengers who had booked and were issued tickets for flights now suspended, MNA has made arrangements for those passengers to board other flights – all passengers have been taken care of.” “We have requested the Thai authorities to permit us to launch one more flight on the Phuket -Yangon service, on Wednesdays, from September. However, we have yet to receive confirmation for a slot [at Phuket International Airport] for such a flight,” Mr Chanchai said. The suspension of flights on the Phuket-Yangon service follows a high-profile launch in March this year amid hopes of the airline blazing a new tourism trail from Thailand into Myanmar. (See story here.)