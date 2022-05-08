tengoku
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket

Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket

PHUKET: Anupap Vejvanichsanong, Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), presided over a ceremony to launch a Quran Skills Promotion Project in Phuket aimed at giving local Muslim kids a better understanding of Islam.

religion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 07:10PM

Quran Skills Promotion Project has been launched in Phuket. Photo: PPAO

The ceremony was held on May 8 at Muslim Wittaya Phuket School with a host of PPAO officials, heads of other agencies and honorable people in attendance, the PPAO announced on its Facebook page.

The week-long Quran Skills Promotion Project will be conducted from May 7 through May 13. Some 250 participant, namely children and young people practicing Islam, will take part in the classes and listen to honored speakers with valueable expertise in related fields. Those to share their knowledge of Islam will include Panya Naknawa, Mifdol Selarat, Wannee Kerdsub, Tan Jeha, Wilai Tokhaek, Winai Pantip and Mr. Salamat Kerdsub.

The objective of the project is to help children and adults who practice Islam to uplift their skills in reading and understanding the Holy Book correctly; encourage the young generation to learn the meaning of Quran and understand the teaching of Islam better; support the use of the religious teaching in people’s daily lives properly for harmony and peaceful coexistence in the society; take advantage of free time away from drugs,” PPAO said announcing the project.

It is estimated that 20% of Phuket’s native population are Muslims and practice Islam. There are 54 mosques across Phuket, not including other venues for prayer, to serve resident and visiting Muslims across the island. 

Phuket community
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

@Kakka2 In what country is the " person to seat on the main chair in palace" elected by ...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Many tourists from European countries or other countries can enter Thailand without a visa. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

after chinese new year they will all be gone again..dont worry...few soups and easy done...(Read More)

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

what about direct election of PM? or even try to vote on who as to seat on the main chair at the pal...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

@Kurt How fast they developed vaccines in other countries and distributed those vaccines ? You thin...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Kurt, why you dont just go there and fight?? If somebody should go and fight why you dont go first??...(Read More)

Domestic tour subsidy schemes extended to revitalise tourism

Maybe they shouldn't have allowed the cost of fuel to go up by 13% literally overnight? If they ...(Read More)

Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation

You're looking for illegal excavations? I can take you to 5 in Kathu. Several in plain view of m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

Spot on PN ! Once in a while you got it right. The fearmongers on here of course won't stop to c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

... of dogs? They should be. Dogs are far more dangerous to people than sharks could ever be....(Read More)

 

