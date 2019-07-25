Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Murtagh realises childhood dream as Ireland stun England

Murtagh realises childhood dream as Ireland stun England

CRICKET: Tim Murtagh said he had achieved the ambition of a lifetime by securing a place on the Lord’s honours board as his stunning five-wicket haul saw Ireland skittle out England for just 85 on the opening day of a one-off Test on Wednesday (July 24).

Cricket
By AFP

Thursday 25 July 2019, 10:51AM

Ireland’s Tim Murtagh celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Chris Woakes on the first day of the one-off Test at Lord’s. Photo: AFP

Ireland’s Tim Murtagh celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Chris Woakes on the first day of the one-off Test at Lord’s. Photo: AFP

The 37-year-old seamer, born in London but qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, has spent much of his career with Lord's based-Middlesex, whom he joined from London rivals Surrey in 2007.

And having recently taken his 800th first-class wicket, Murtagh enjoyed a remarkable return of five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs on the opening day of Ireland's first Test match clash with England and just their third in all.

Murtagh, far from express pace with his quickest deliveries around the 75 mph mark, proved too much for a succession of England batsmen as he cut the ball both ways off a green-tinged pitch.

The tailender also hit a boundary off Stuart Broad to give the visitors a first-innings lead of over 100 runs as their jubilant supporters belted out traditional Irish songs such as the 'Fields of Athenry' and 'Molly Malone' at a ground known more for cathedral-like calm and polite applause. 

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 207, a first-innings lead of 122 runs, with England - who only 10 days earlier won the one-day World Cup at Lord's -  negotiating a Murtagh maiden to reach stumps on nought for nought second time around.

Prior to this match, Murtagh had taken 291 wickets at Lord's but this return meant he got his name on the honours board recording all those who have taken five or more wickets in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

"As a kid growing up I dreamt of being on that honours board, probably not in the away dressing room -- but that makes it even more special,” Murtagh told reporters after stumps.

"It's as special as it gets for a cricketer...It's as good a feeling as I've had in my career."

Murtagh jokingly added: "I'm a bit long in the tooth but I should know how to bowl here!"

QSI International School Phuket

England captain Joe Root had insisted beforehand that he did not want his side "sleepwalking" into a match that came so soon after their World Cup triumph and just over a week before they begin a five-Test Ashes series.

While England rested World Cup-winners Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler from this match, several members of the team that just edged out New Zealand in a thrilling final were involved.

 - 'No real excuses' -

But none of them made double figures, with Test debutant opener Jason Roy out for five and Root falling for two, while Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes were both dismissed for ducks, with the other nought in England's innings colleted by Moeen Ali - a World Cup squad member but left out of the XI that played the final. 

"You'd probably say there aren't too many sports where you win a World Cup and are playing again a week later," said England batting coach Graham Thorpe.

"But it's a balancing act with the Ashes coming up.

"I don't think you can bury your head in the sand. The schedule is what it is and we have to do our best to give the players the opportunities to put them in the best place to start an Ashes series, which is an important part of an already exciting summer."

However, former England batsman Thorpe insisted: "There's no real excuses for us being bowled out for 85 against Ireland but congratulations to them, they put us under pressure and didn't let us off."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kawhi, George seek more for Clippers than beating Lakers
Thai hopes rest on Ariya, Jasmine
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight
New Thailand coach to hitch his wagon to star trio
Ten years since amateur triumph, Lowry’s career comes full circle on Irish soil
Pacquiao mulls future after title stunner
Phuket Raceweek: Busy Day 3 on-the-water
Phuket Raceweek: A day of action wraps up 2019 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket regatta
Phuket Raceweek: Demanding conditions for all on Day 2
Phuket Raceweek: Day 1 racing stalls as foul weather rolls in
With swords and stunts, Thai youth embrace ancient martial art
Gary Stevens Appointed Head Coach of Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy
Phuket Raceweek regatta lures top-flight racers
Phantom V captures Multihull Solutions Regatta title
England win Cricket World Cup after Super Over drama

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

If the Phuket bad transport image has to improve with the help of the people shown in the photo'...(Read More)

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight

"It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in" couldn't have said it better...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Those guys don't look very friendly! They look like a bunch of thugs you wouldn't want to ru...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

Wiesenl, it’s not about normal bacteria that’s ok but a don’t ned nose and ass bacteria in my ...(Read More)

Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM

And a ringing endorsement from Donald Trump! Say no more. If time shifted I'm certain politicia...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Absurdity. One only has to look at the faces and deportment of the taxi/tuktuk goons in the photogra...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

Does Mr.Kurt understand that the result on display and all those figures did not come from Phuket al...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Poor Mrs.Sweet. I feel really sorry for you. Wondering what made that woman so angry.Some part of th...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

It justify's my repeatedly writing that Phuket island is sinking under the weight of illegal fir...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

If a cook/chef can not touch food with bare hands anymore than you should strictly take care that yo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dot Property Awards
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Save Now Stay Later

 