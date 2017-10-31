The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

PHUKET: A 26 years-old Thai man was arrested at the Phuket Checkpoint in the early hours of this morning in connection with a murder that had taken place just one and a half hours prior to the arrest.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 04:58PM

Police at the checkpoint were put on alert that the man was likely to attempt to flee the island.

A team of officers led by Kathu Deputy Chief Lt Col Chalermchai Hernsawat, Tha Chatchai Deputy Chief Nikon Chuthong, Acting Sub-Lt Jeerasak Sangtaworn of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, and Second Lt Somchai Jankaew from the 15th Infantry Division arrested Tanya ‘Toom’ Jinda, 26, from Trang at the Phuket Checkpoint at 0:30am today (Oct 31).

Officers seized from him a 21 centimetre knife found his shoe and Suzuki Smash motorbike.

He was taken to Kathu Police Station where he was charged with and confessed to murder and carrying a weapon in public without a permit.

At 11:25pm yesterday (Oct 30), Kathu Police were notified by Patong Police that a man named Anantachai ‘Good’ Yim-on, 27, from Nonthaburi had been severely stabbed and was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

Kathu Police reported that the incident happened in front of a rental room in Soi Suealueang in Kathu, and when they arrived at the scene they found pools of blood on the floor. Mr Anantachai had already been transported to hospital.

An eye-witness to the incident told police that Mr Anantachai and Toom had been arguing and fighting. Toom stabbed Mr Anantachai before speeding away on the motorbike.

Kathu Police immediately placed Tha Chatchai Police on alert to look out for Toom as they believed he was going to try to feel the island.

 

 
