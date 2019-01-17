THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Murder suspect wanted for Phuket land fraud

PHUKET: A man accused of murdering his wife and four in-laws in Uttaradit allegedly also swindled almost B30m from a priest who served as the rector of a Catholic college in Chon Buri.

crimelandmurder
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 January 2019, 09:37AM

Teerapon Pinamon with his wife, Kanyarat Kingkaew, in an undated photo released by police.

Teerapon Pinamon with his wife, Kanyarat Kingkaew, in an undated photo released by police.

Police looking into the origins of Teerapon Pinanon’s wealth found he stands accused of duping Chaiyo Kitsakul, 66, a priest he had known for several years, into lending him B29.86mto help clear a case involving the sale of land in Phuket.

The money was never repaid and Mr Teerapon did not own the land, according to a police complaint filed by the priest.

Mr Teerapon, 37, was arrested in Kra Buri district of Ranong near the Myanmar border on Tuesday morning (Jan 15) by a team of police and soldiers after fleeing Uttaradit.

His mother-in-law, Namphueng Kingkaew, and her two elder sisters, Nampha and Kanokwan Inthasit, were shot dead on Sunday (Jan 13) at a house in Phichai district in Uttaradit.

Mr Teerapon’s wife, Kanyarat Kingkaew, and his father-in-law, Wirat Kingkaew, were killed shortly after at another house nearby.

Two other men were also wounded at the second house.

The suspect was released from jail after serving time for drug offences before he met his wife. Witnesses told police he told his wife he had made a lot of money investing in stocks.

QSI International School Phuket

Police learned Mr Teerapon had driven to see the 66-year-old priest at Darasamut School in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, last year.

Mr Teerapon allegedly told the priest he had sold land he owned in Phuket, about 10 rai, for 35 million baht, but the money had been frozen by authorities because his relatives faced drug charges. Mr Teerapon produced land documents in his name and persuaded Mr Chaiyo to lend him B29.86m. When he was due to pay back the money, Mr Teerapon kept postponing payment and then disappeared.

Alarmed, the priest checked with the Phuket land office, which told him Mr Teerapon was not the owner of the land he claimed to have sold.

The priest then filed a complaint with Sri Racha police, accusing Mr Teerapon of swindling him out of the money, the reports said.

In Uttaradit yesterday, police made Mr Teerapon re-enact his alleged crime.

Pol Col Thapset Khuenkaew, chief investigator of Uttaradit, said the re-enactment took place at the provincial police office instead of tambon Phayaman in Phichai district, where the murders occurred, because police feared the victims’ relatives and friends would attack him.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Men re-enact the murder of rich couple
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Krabi family murderers get death sentence
Peace in the ‘widows’ camp’
Myanmar army investigating mass grave in Rakhine
Leaving a ghostland behind
‘Mounting evidence’ of Myanmar genocide: watchdogs
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
UN turns up pressure on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis
Army captain to face murder charge
15 dead in Rohingya boat sinking, UN chief tells Myanmar to end ‘nightmare’
DSI rows with police over former Phuket land official’s death in custody
Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says
Krabi massacre suspects transferred to police
Court targets Krabi suspects

 

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

There is only one - same one who believes action against nominee sharleholders is incorrect. 60 mill...(Read More)

TAT praises visa-on-arrival fee waiver extension to April 30

It appears that TAT is accepting the reality that tourism numbers have dropped considerably over the...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

From Oct 25, 2017 till today Jan, 17, 2019 there was that location no working tsunami buoy? Excused...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Of course he knows them.Probably checks on them whenever he sees a car parking outside a shed on hi...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

I'm fascinated by this comment "We need Insp K on the case!!" can you at least try and...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

"What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are ma...(Read More)

Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow

Of course the person to blame for the accident is the cow (which could be charged with damage to pro...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

Chief Banyat 'declines' a lot. Probably he has no clue, not informed, and is shocked himsel...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Taxi drivers in Phuket are influential people. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo

 