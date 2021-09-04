The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

BANGKOK: The former chief of Muang police station in Nakhon Sawan accused of ordering the fatal torture of a drug suspect says he just “assaulted” the victim, and did not torture and murder him.

deathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 September 2021, 09:07AM

Thitisan Utthanaphon, centre, is at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Aug 26. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Thitisan Utthanaphon, centre, is at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Aug 26. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Thitisan Utthanaphon also denied media reports that he was suffering from bipolar disorder, according to his lawyer.

Chokechai Angkaew, who is representing the accused, said he met his client at Phitsanulok prison last week and Thitisan was mentally stable.

Mr Chokechai said the suspect and his legal team will fight the case on the grounds that although an assault was committed, there was no intention of killing the victim.

Thitisan has been charged with premeditated murder by means of torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty and malfeasance.

The former Muang Nakhon Sawan police chief could get the death penalty if found guilty.

Assault leading to death without intention, or manslaughter, however, carries a 3–15-year jail sentence, said a police source.

Mr Chokechai said Thitisan insisted that although he covered the victim’s head with plastic bags, he had no intention of killing him.

“Investigators have the right to press a charge of premeditated murder caused by torture, but he will attempt to have that commuted to an accident as a result of physical harm," said the lawyer.

Thanyapura

“Investigators will shine the light of truth on the case files before the court goes on to reach a final verdict,” he said.

“His bail request has yet to be made. I’ve discussed the matter with Pol Col Thitisan’s family as this case has caught the attention of the public,” said Mr Chokechai.

The former police suspect has also denied the claim that he suffers from bipolar disorder as reported by local media, said the lawyer.

It is true that officials found some “antidepressant” medicines in his room but it is normal for people under stress to use such drugs and it does not mean he is bipolar.

Earlier, some had speculated that Thitisan might try to claim diminished responsibility due to a psychological disorder.

Thitisan and the six other suspects in the fatal torture scandal were transferred from Phitsanulok to Bangkok’s Klongprem Prison yesterday (Sept 3).

The transfer request was made by the Crime Suppression Division which has taken over the case.

Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the seven suspects had reaffirmed their denial of the accusations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 04 September 2021 - 12:52:19 

So what, someone died in the commission of a crime- any crime but this was torture and extortion no less- and you are guilty  of murder. Of course he didn't 'intend' for the man to die, can't extort a corpse.

Fascinated | 04 September 2021 - 12:08:11 

It seems the police are more interested in helping him than gathering evidence to prosecute him. Will this descend to the level of a 'mis-understanding' and he walks? Fortunately the evidence is widely available on social media and can't disappear on this occasion, although next they'll be claiming the images were photo-shopped! Best police force money can buy.

Mj | 04 September 2021 - 11:16:34 

Of course if you put a plastic back and twist it tight for so long time anyone will know this will be fatal.
Give him 10 years in jail and after that put a plastic bag and twist it for the same amount of time as he did.

Christy Sweet | 04 September 2021 - 10:52:57 

Bi polar people, and I grew up with a sibling later diagnosed with this disorder are fine.. until they're not.

Nasa12 | 04 September 2021 - 09:19:04 

Well it’s took RTP  9 min and 46 seconds to kill this boy, and off course this it’s not the first time they do that, if you see the movie.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Plan for Phuket sealed yacht, dive tours well received
Prayut, ministers survive no-confidence vote
AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October
Triple drug raid nets 1.5kg ya ice, 10k ya bah pills
Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases
China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Political shakeup imminent for Thailand? Easier for Phuket residents can re-enter |:| September 3
DLT reopens offices for license and tax services
Bangla Rd next target to have power cables buried
Financial support for students as families plunged into poverty
Drunk fisherman drowns in Kathu pond
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
At least 44 dead as flash floods slam New York area
Coalition plot aims to oust Prayut
Special permission letter no longer needed for Phuket residents to re-enter the province

 

Phuket community
Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

So now Kurt admits that, even though he can walk into Patong Hospital and get AZ, he doesn’t want ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

So what, someone died in the commission of a crime- any crime but this was torture and extortion no ...(Read More)

Phuket Fishing Port readies to reopen

Good lord, I do hope they check with Kurt first…....(Read More)

Bangla Rd next target to have power cables buried

Bangla Rd, what a money fun for the 'commission earners'. First new sewage piping both side,...(Read More)

Financial support for students as families plunged into poverty

A positive story, and still Kurt complains. It just never stops with you, does it Kurt?...(Read More)

AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October

What about people who've already been vaccinated with 2 shots of Sinovac? There's been talk ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

It seems the police are more interested in helping him than gathering evidence to prosecute him. Wil...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

So how many of them were vaccinated?? This is important information! ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

Of course if you put a plastic back and twist it tight for so long time anyone will know this will b...(Read More)

Bangla Rd next target to have power cables buried

Why not start with Bangla Road right away. 95% of the shops are closed now due to Covid and no Touri...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 