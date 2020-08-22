Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar

Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar

PHUKET: Peppers Sports Bar hosted a hugely successful and fun murder mystery themed evening last Thursday (Aug 20).


By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 22 August 2020, 11:28AM

Several of the actors that helped drive the evening’s entertainment. Photo: Peppers Sports Bar

Several of the actors that helped drive the evening’s entertainment. Photo: Peppers Sports Bar

The murder ’victim’ on the night, Peppers Bar manager Steve Barrett with staff. Photo: Peppers Sports Bar

The murder ’victim’ on the night, Peppers Bar manager Steve Barrett with staff. Photo: Peppers Sports Bar

« »

“Murder at Peppers Saloon” took on the guise of a western mystery performed around a poker tournament set in a saloon in the Wild West.

The evening saw 50 enthusiastic customers taking part with 12 actors driving the evening’s narrative. Eight of the actors are regular customers at the bar with the remaining four from the evening’s organisers the Theatrix Group, led by Joel Adams.

The actors were handed assignments on the evening that they had to complete prior to the murder. After the crime had taken place they received more instructions on what they had to do in order to discover ‘whodunnit’.

“When the evening started, none of the actors were to know who the victim or the perpetrator were, which makes for a lot of fun and adds reality and tangible suspense to the situation,” commented organiser Joel Adams.

Before the action got under way delicious barbecue ribs were served to participants, all of whom truly entered into the spirit of things by donning full costume which added to the autheticity and fun vibe on the night.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Much to the amusement of the interactive crowd, bar manager Steve Barrett was cast as the victim on the evening!

Some outrageous overacting, ad-libbing and humour from the acting ensemble had everyone in howls of laughter and a great evening was had by one and all.

Peppers will be hosting their next murder mystery dinner in late October to coincide with Halloween – the theme, naturally, will be horror based!

Those interested in participating can connect with Peppers staff directly at the bar or make inquiries via their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘New Mutants’ breaks curse, hits the big screens
Soi Dog Foundation urgently seeks flight volunteers
Green Thoughts: Let your personality grow
Getting away, with a stay
The Play’s The Thing: The Theatre’s Resurrection!
‘Black Water: Abyss’ – an interview with director Andrew Traucki
Blue Tree Health and Sports to open Aug 22
UK artist Goldie steps up for Phuket elephant relief
The Hunt worth avoiding
An angry banana like no other!
Phuket more liveable than before COVID-19
‘Think Like A Dog’, for big people too
Healthy Habits: COVID consequences – Sleep, Health and Weight Gain
Buy now, stay later with Thanyapura’s one day Flash Sale
Soi Dog Foundation mobile clinics return

 

Phuket community
B22.5bn sub buy gets nod

Maybe Mr. Happy bought it for his escape back to his buddies in China , insanity and people starving...(Read More)

Hunger pangs: Concerns rise over elephant welfare as camps struggle without tourism income

Time to close all the Phuket miserable elephant camps, were their life is a tragedy. Transport them ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

@Galong, Yes, you are right. But Officials + cohorts, flying from BKK to Phuket, to 'see' th...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

It is by now quite clear that Phuket wants to return to 'Old Normal'. Than keep Phuket poten...(Read More)

50,000 Thai workers to head overseas

50,000 fresh healthy Thai workers are heading overseas to countries from were still Thai workers ret...(Read More)

Father speaks out on daughter’s death at Phuket university

When one trains for a sport they are constantly pushed to the limit. Hockey, football, track and fie...(Read More)

Cabinet approves new driving licence rules for big bikes

what about El. motorbikes and cars?...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

Retirees are mostly 60+ people. The international medical figures show that it is the most Covid-19 ...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

Thai traveling to Thailand must be certified virus free. Most on direct flights ( no transits), and ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

I can 100% say that the KUDOS beach club will be nominated just because we all know who the owner is...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 