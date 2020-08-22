Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar

PHUKET: Peppers Sports Bar hosted a hugely successful and fun murder mystery themed evening last Thursday (Aug 20).



By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 22 August 2020, 11:28AM

Several of the actors that helped drive the evening’s entertainment. Photo: Peppers Sports Bar

“Murder at Peppers Saloon” took on the guise of a western mystery performed around a poker tournament set in a saloon in the Wild West.

The evening saw 50 enthusiastic customers taking part with 12 actors driving the evening’s narrative. Eight of the actors are regular customers at the bar with the remaining four from the evening’s organisers the Theatrix Group, led by Joel Adams.

The actors were handed assignments on the evening that they had to complete prior to the murder. After the crime had taken place they received more instructions on what they had to do in order to discover ‘whodunnit’.

“When the evening started, none of the actors were to know who the victim or the perpetrator were, which makes for a lot of fun and adds reality and tangible suspense to the situation,” commented organiser Joel Adams.

Before the action got under way delicious barbecue ribs were served to participants, all of whom truly entered into the spirit of things by donning full costume which added to the autheticity and fun vibe on the night.

Much to the amusement of the interactive crowd, bar manager Steve Barrett was cast as the victim on the evening!

Some outrageous overacting, ad-libbing and humour from the acting ensemble had everyone in howls of laughter and a great evening was had by one and all.

Peppers will be hosting their next murder mystery dinner in late October to coincide with Halloween – the theme, naturally, will be horror based!

Those interested in participating can connect with Peppers staff directly at the bar or make inquiries via their Facebook page.