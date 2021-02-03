Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga

Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Police today arrested the missing husband of Sopa Thanimkarn, 39, whose body was found dumped beside the road south of Patong last Friday (Jan 29).

murderhomicidecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 06:39PM

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suchart Gunpai, 45, today retraced his steps in killing his wife Ms Sopa and disposing of her body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sopa’s funeral and cremation was held at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers arrested Suchart Gunpai, 45, at a room of The Peace Resort in Tambon Lam Kaen, in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, at about 8:30am today (Feb 3), Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo confirmed this afternoon.

Suchart was found with 113 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and 18 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), he added.

Suchart was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Sunday (Jan 31).

The warrant listed him as wanted for the murder of Ms Sopa, along with separate charges for concealing a victim’s body and for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

Suchart, takein into custody by officers of the Thai Mueang Police, was brought back to Phuket by Phuket Provincial Police. 

He confessed that he shot his wife Sopa Thanimkarn because of jealousy, Maj Gen Pornsak told the press today.

Suchart told police that he and his friend Aseed Hasskarndi, 37, together placed Sopa’s body in his motorbike-sidecar (rot saleng) and dumped it on the roadside on the night before her body was found, Maj Gen Pornsak said.

At about 11am today, Cherng Talay Police, led by Capt Chanasin Pratheep Na Thalang, arrested Aseed, who was staying at a house near the shack in Cherng Talay where Suchart and Ms Sopa were staying.

Aseed confessed to his role in disposing Ms Sopa’s body, Maj Gen Pornsak said.

QSI International School Phuket

Aseed told police that he helped Suchart to wrap Ms Sopa’s body and dump it beside the road, but he said he had no part in the her mruder, Maj Gen Pornsak continued.

At 2:30pm today, Phuket Provincial Police and Cherng Talay Police together had Suchart and Aseed reenact their actions in the killing of Ms Sopa and dumping her body. 

Gen Pornsak confirmed Aseed has been charged for his part in dumping Ms Sopa’s body. 

When her body was discovered, police found that she had suffered severe trauma to the back of the head, which police originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument.

However, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon later confirmed that the wound was later identified by forensic police to have been caused by a shotgun.

The firearm, fired at very close range, was most likely inflicted by a home-made gun made to fire shotgun cartridges (Thai Pradit), Lt Col Peerapong said.

“Several shots were fired into the head of the deceased,” he said.

Ms Sopa’s family held her funeral at Wat Tha Reua yesterday (Feb 2), with her cremation being held soon after midday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 03 February 2021 - 23:36:30 

Good catch, glad to know this dangerous piece of s#!^ is off the streets, hopefully for the rest of his miserable life. Too bad Thai police can't practice law enforcement on the roads and crack down on traffic violations as effectively as the criminal investigators. If traffic cops would work as hard as these guys, roads would be safer.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty
Phuket governor urges independent business operators to register for Rao Chana
Soft loans tweaked for SME access
The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective Lancet study
Foreigners accuse Pattaya banker of fraud
Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid-19 cases surpass 20,000 for first time! || February 2
Australia’s Perth battles bushfire amid virus lockdown
Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon
Hong Kong leader defends ‘ambush lockdown’ tactics
Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand
Hunt for fugitive husband continues, arrest warrant issued
Ministry to address elderly benefit flaws

 

Phuket community
Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga

Good catch, glad to know this dangerous piece of s#!^ is off the streets, hopefully for the rest of ...(Read More)

Foreigners accuse Pattaya banker of fraud

What was the bank?...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Finally! Someone is using rational thought. Make Phuket a safe non-COVID holiday site. To do this, ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

In other words their money is long gone and if they don't want to spend years in court suing a c...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

'Take care buyers' ? After 3 years Courts ruling the final Supreme Court ruling makes there...(Read More)

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

Sure most of us have confidence in vaccines. But where are the vaccines in Thailand? Now Russia com...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

During weekends many Thai families sit below tries beside 'lagoon', picnicking and leaving t...(Read More)

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

When you read 1 Feb PN article that 'FDA is ready', which it isn't, and compare that wit...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

the existing videos from 2 cams show clearly whats going on. maybe it will change your mind if you w...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Wiesel, you're clueless as to the responsibilities of a lifeguard. They are not there to "r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design

 