PHUKET: A man on the run for shooting dead the owner of an ice factory in Satun province in 2015 was arrested at a street restaurant in Chalong yesterday (April 10).

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 12:50PM

Chalong Police Chief Col Paksayot Thanongsak led other four officers to arrest the fugitive, Niran Noonui, 29, at the restaurant, which police did not name, on Luan Por Chuang Rd at 12:50pm.

Niran, from Tha Pea District in Satun, was wanted for shooting dead Sakon Nanoree, 58, in Tambon Kuan Por, Chalung District, Satun, on Sept 6, 2015, police explained.

He was formally charged with murder and illegally carrying a firearm at Satun Provincial Court on Oct 8, 2015.

At the restaurant yesterday, Niran admitted to police that he was the suspect they were looking for, noted Chalong Police in their report of Niran’s arrest.

The motive for the shooting was a business conflict, the report added.

However, the report did not note whether Niran was working at the restaurant or dining as a customer there.

Chalong Police yesterday transported Niran to Satun to hand him over to the Chalung Police to face the outstanding charges there.