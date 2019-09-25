THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Murder conviction sees Nawat struck off as MP

Murder conviction sees Nawat struck off as MP

BANGKOK: Pheu Thai Party MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk lost his seat immediately as he he was convicted and sentenced to death for murder, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said today (Sept 25).

politicscrimemurder
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 06:22PM

Convicted Pheu Thai Party MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk boards the prison truck at Khon Kaen Provincial Court after he was sentenced to death for masterminding a murder, on Tuesday. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri

Convicted Pheu Thai Party MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk boards the prison truck at Khon Kaen Provincial Court after he was sentenced to death for masterminding a murder, on Tuesday. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri

The constitution stated clearly that MPs lost their status when convicted of a criminal offence. Therefore, Nawat’s tenure as an MP was automatically voided, even though the appeal process was not finalised, Mr Wissanu said.

The Election Commission would schedule a by-election for his seat, the deputy prime minister said.

Mr Wissanu said the number of list MPs for political parties would not be recalculated because the case did not concern electoral fraud.

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court yesterday sentenced Nawat, Khon Kaen Constituency 7 MP of the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party, to death for masterminding the murder of an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen Provincial Administration Arganisation (PAO, or OrBorJor) in 2013.

The court denied his bail request.

An appeal is automatic in the case of a death sentence.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said today that he had asked parliamentary legal officials to clarify whether Nawat should lose his MP status right away.

Mr Chuan said opinions were split on the issue. The constitution drafters were of the view Nawat had already lost his seat, but some people disagreed.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the Pheu Thai chief strategist, said today that the party would let the law govern the Nawat case.

 

Read original story here.

Phuket community
Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested

The coroner's estimation of time of death of this 'Pretty' will prove or the arrested m...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Here is a responsibility of the school principal as well. He/she should not allow these young child...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Talk to their parents later?? Talk to the parents now, and fine them heavenly for allowing their chi...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

As per usual, while this case involves a tragic death of a young woman...right and wrong are irrelev...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

What can you say? Solid statement as to the complete irresponsibility of Thai kids, Thai parents, an...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Fine each of the parent's 20.000 Baht.Charge the owner of the bike also 20.000 if you dare Mr. P...(Read More)

Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief

"...caused by the failure of a Brexit deal and a depreciating currency"How about calling i...(Read More)

B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road

Wow, a MoU ! Now! Following the landslides of August 2016. Quick work, guys. They always find a sm...(Read More)

Two tons of marine trash collected on Patong Beach in two hours

Perhaps the Royal Navy can sail out and check on ships traffic and thai fishing trawlers or they thr...(Read More)

Two pilots killed in rainmaking plane crash

Investigating the wreckage and checking the plane's maintenance book and 58 years old pilot heal...(Read More)

 

