Municipalities open to receive donations for flood victims

PHUKET: Municipalities and tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor) across Phuket are now receiving donations to help provide relief to victims of the floods in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and other southern provinces.

disasterscharity

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 December 2020, 04:28PM

A small convoy carrying donated essential goods rolled out from Phuket City Police Station yesterday, bound for the flood-stricken provinces in the South. Photo: PR Dept

Patong Municipality has announced that it is receiving donations at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong). Officers are welcoming donations at the office from 8am to 5pm, every day. For more information, contact DDPM-Patong by calling 076-342600.

Chalong Municipality opened its centre for receiving donations last Thursday (Dec 3), at the commercial building opposite Chalong Police Station on Chao Fa East Rd, from 8am to 8:30pm. For more information, call Chalong Municipality at 076-383775.

Wichit Municipality is receiving donations at its Public Relations and Tourism Promotion Office at the municipality office, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, every day. For more information, call 076-525100.

Rawai Municipality is also receiving donations of essential goods at its office on the Rawai beachfront road, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, except weekends and public holidays. Call 076-613801 for more information.

Meanwhile, donations can be made at any police station on the island. The donations will be delivered to the Phuket Provincial Police, to be distributed to people in need in flood-stricken areas.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Dec 8) oversaw the first outbound convoy of donated items collected from local police stations, where trucks loaded with donated essential goods were dispatched from Phuket to Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani.

“Since we started receiving donations many Phuket officials and local residents have come to donate items,” Maj Gen Pornsak explained.

“These donations will cheer up and help the flood victims in Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat,” he said.