British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Mum ‘sorry’ over killer son’s actions

BANGKOK: The mother of Panya Khamrab, the former police officer who carried out the nursery massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu, says she deeply regrets what her son did.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 October 2022, 01:08PM

The attack in northeastern Thailand is the deadliest mass shooting ever recorded in the country. Photo: AFP

The coffins of the victims of the massacre are set on fire during a cremation ceremony in Na Klang in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

A monk touches the coffin of a victim. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Relatives walk with the coffin of a victim. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

A monk and relatives walk with the coffin of a victim. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

A photo of one of the child victims is placed on his coffin before the cremation ceremony. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

She has offered apologies to the victims’ families and plans to visit each family to say sorry in person soon, reports the Bangkok Post.

Her regret was conveyed by Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Mental Health Department, who said the killer’s mother wanted to contact the families, so she recorded a video message.

“Panya’s mother wanted to send her apologies and express her regret at not being able to attend the royally-sponsored cremations,” said Dr Amporn.

She also said his mother had denied receiving any threats or being forced to leave her home in tambon Uthai Sawan by local people who may have blamed her for what happened, as claimed by some media outlets.

In her video message, which she was happy to have published, she said she could not attend the funeral rite because she was so upset.

“I would like to apologise to everyone for my son’s actions. I am truly and deeply sorry. I’ll pay a visit and offer my apologies to every family when I am less distressed. I am very sorry,” she said. She is currently staying in Udon Thani with another son.

Meanwhile, Dr Amporn said the department has categorised the number of post-traumatic stress disorder cases stemming from the massacre into three groups ‒ red, yellow and green.

“The number of most affected in the red group has risen from 170 to 260 people and includes witnesses, injured people and relatives,” she said.

Medical staff have evaluated the victims’ mental state. They have also evaluated stress levels in the yellow group which comprises rescue volunteers, teachers of two nearby schools and local administrative officials indirectly affected by the incident, she said.

Two department deputy director-generals, Dr Thiti Sawangtham and Dr Jumpot Promsida, felt the local funeral rites and religious ceremonies played a great part in the healing process for those affected.

They said shared grief and empathy created emotional support for everyone involved in the tragic incident. The Mental Health Department has asked people and the press to respect the privacy of survivors.

After the cremation on Tuesday, families collected the ashes at Wat Rat Samakkhi, Wat Sri Uthai and Wat Thep Mongkhon Phichai.

