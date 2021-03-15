Multiple arrests in Srisoonthorn gambling raid

PHUKET: Police busted an illegal gambling ring and made multiple arrests after a raid at a house in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn on Saturday (Mar 13).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 March 2021, 04:15PM

Officers arrested a total of 21 people as they played the game ‘kung pra mengda dokmai’. Officers confirmed those arrested were both male and female.

The arrests were made by Region 8 police, under the command of Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch.

Officers also seized gambling related paraphenalia such as notes, sets of cards, chips used instead of money, and a phone as items of evidence.

The gamblers were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with both illegal gambling and neglecting the conditions of the Emergency Decree by forming an illegal gathering.