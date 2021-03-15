BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Multiple arrests in Srisoonthorn gambling raid

PHUKET: Police busted an illegal gambling ring and made multiple arrests after a raid at a house in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn on Saturday (Mar 13).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 March 2021, 04:15PM

Officers arrested a total of 21 people as they played the game ‘kung pra mengda dokmai’. Officers confirmed those arrested were both male and female.

The arrests were made by Region 8 police, under the command of Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch.

Officers also seized gambling related paraphenalia such as notes, sets of cards, chips used instead of money, and a phone as items of evidence.

The gamblers were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with both illegal gambling and neglecting the conditions of the Emergency Decree by forming an illegal gathering.

Phuket community
Sri Panwa owner ‘Pla Wan’ injured as car hits power pole

Events like this seem to be what every high ranking police looks forward to...having a hi-so mess up...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

Today, a young nurse aged 30 died of a blood clot after taking AstraZenicas in Norway. and more are...(Read More)

Thailand mulls a four-phase reopening

Another day, another useless post from Fascinated.......(Read More)

Sri Panwa owner ‘Pla Wan’ injured as car hits power pole

Fascinated maybe you can't read, but it doesn't say he was not tested. As for the financing ...(Read More)

‘Pla Wan’ improving in ICU, reports Vachira hospital director

Two articles about a 'famous person'? Must be in his own mind as I never realised a (proxy v...(Read More)

One Phuket efforts to help COVID-afflicted continue to break barriers

Well phuket government can not help people, but order lunch for 170 people + 60 drivers on Hilton Ka...(Read More)

Hunt on for crocodile seen at Chalong Pier

"He knows the crocodile,try to call it ?" 555 Another comment that shows the unbelievable...(Read More)

Hunt on for crocodile seen at Chalong Pier

A croc is spotted and a team of Chuck Norris wannabes immediately form. The machismo meter is pegged...(Read More)

Sri Panwa owner ‘Pla Wan’ injured as car hits power pole

"What is wrong with Phuket power poles" 555 A question only one person on here could ask...(Read More)

Thailand mulls a four-phase reopening

Kurt, you need to check your facts. You've been able to fly from Singapore to Thailand since Dec...(Read More)

 

