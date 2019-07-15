Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Multihull Solutions Regatta: Strong winds and tight racing highlight Day 2

Multihull Solutions Regatta: Strong winds and tight racing highlight Day 2

SAILING: Whitecaps and winds gusting to the mid-teens greeted sailors as they lined up for day two of the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta on Sunday (July 14).

Sailing
By Press Release

Monday 15 July 2019, 12:11AM

After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sat atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points. Photo: via Phuket Yacht Club

After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sat atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points. Photo: via Phuket Yacht Club

Andrew Hurford’s Phantom V and Warwick Downes’ Bonza flipped positions on the day with Phantom V winning race one and Bonza coming second, only to see Bonza stretch its legs flying through the water to seize race two with Phantom placing second.

The Racing Multis sailed two races; the first a three-lap windward-leeward in Chalong Bay and the second a longer course out to the safe water mark just before Cape Panwa.

Glwyn Rowlands’ Twister 2 with two third-place finishes on the day consolidated its hold on third place in the division.

Dan Fidock and his crew on Fugazi are still developing their new boat, and had some good thru-the-water speed, but had a bit of trouble with their halyard locks. They sit fourth in the division with fifteen points.

Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear, unfortunately, had trouble early in race one and had to withdraw from racing for the day.

There were three races for the Fireflies on the day: the first, a three-lap windward-leeward course; the second a two-lap windward-leeward course and the third being a triangle course in Chalong Bay.

For the last five years, this division has seen a heated rivalry between John Newnham’s Twin Sharks and Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo on the water, which is only matched by the camaraderie the boats share off the water. They have reigned dominant in this division for some time and today was no different.

A rare poor drop by Twin Sharks on the leeward side of the first mark allowed Voodoo to push through and claim the first race, and from there on in it seemed as if the boats were joined at the hip with only a couple boat lengths marking the distance between the two at each rounding.

QSI International School Phuket

George Eddings’ Blue Nose suffered some bad luck when they preferred spinnaker went down in the third race and they dropped from first place to last quickly.

The Fireflies, which were designed by Phuketian Mark Pescott and built by Phuketian Mark Horwood have been a mainstay of the regatta since day one.

After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sits atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points with Twin Sharks only one point back with eight points. Blue Noze, Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol and Marc Chapus’ Moto Inzi follow in that order with 15, 17, and 22 points, respectively.

Zam Bevan’s Sho,Vel has won all five races in the two-boat Cruising Multihull Class as today it beat Bill Kane’s The Sting in both the windward-leeward race it sailed as well as the race around Koh Lon.

Again, kudos go out to Simon James and his crew for great course management on the water and a big thank you to Captain Brent McInnes of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club for providing the photography boat.

The principal sponsor for the sixth straight year is Andrew de Bruin and Multihull Solutions. Race day sponsors include Boat Lagoon, East Marine Asia and Octopus Electrical Services. Supporting sponsors are SEA Yachting, the Thailand Yacht Show, Asia Catamarans, Regatta’s Asia and Doyle Sails.

 For the latest racing results, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England win Cricket World Cup after Super Over drama
Djokovic claims fifth Wimbledon title in epic, record-breaking final
Hamilton snatches record sixth Silverstone win from luckless bottas
Strong winds greet sailors on first day of MSR
Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, breaks British hearts
French angler and Malaysian team win big in Phang Nga
Bottas best in British practice
England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years
Federer, Nadal set-up Wimbledon blockbuster, Djokovic faces Bautista Agut
Hamilton in British box seat at Silverstone
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal untroubled at Wimbledon as Monday proves not so manic
US rejoices after women’s football World Cup win
Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket
Assumption Utd win the National Youth Champions League in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Save Now Stay Later
Dot Property Awards
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 