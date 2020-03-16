Organisers Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 16) that latest communications issued by the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Thailand left them with no choice but to postpone the event.
The new date will be decided once the global medical situation has settled.
“While waiting for a more favorable scenario to host our event, we would like to thank you for the support you have shown towards fighters and organisers,” an official statement read.
“We will keep in touch for future updates and hope you will once again support us by attending the postponed Muay Thai event later in the year,” it concluded.
