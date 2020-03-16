Kata Rocks
'Muay Thai Under The Sky' event postponed

MUAY THAI: The “Muay Thai Under The Sky IV” event, scheduled for this coming Saturday (Mar 21) at Blue Tree, has, unfortunately, been cancelled due to fears around the coronavirus.

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 March 2020, 03:30PM

The ‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event on Saturday (Mar 21) at Blue Tree has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Photo: Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation Facebook page.

Organisers Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 16) that latest communications issued by the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Thailand left them with no choice but to postpone the event.

The new date will be decided once the global medical situation has settled.

“While waiting for a more favorable scenario to host our event, we would like to thank you for the support you have shown towards fighters and organisers,” an official statement read.

“We will keep in touch for future updates and hope you will once again support us by attending the postponed Muay Thai event later in the year,” it concluded.

