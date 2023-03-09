Muay Thai star trains US soldiers

MUAY THAI: Champion Muay Thai fighter Sombat Banchamek recently provided Muay Thai lessons to American soldiers during this year’s multilateral “Cobra Gold” military exercises, hosted in Thailand.

Muay-Thai

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 10 March 2023, 09:30AM

Photo: NNT

Sombat, also known as Buakaw, expressed his satisfaction with the willingness of American soldiers to learn about Thailand’s national arts and the culture of Muay Thai during the sessions on Tuesday (Mar 7).

He also explained that the training sessions provided an opportunity for cultural exchanges between the Thai and American military personnel, reports NNT.

The 42nd annual Cobra Gold exercises, a war games event, was attended by a total of 7,394 military personnel from 30 different countries this year.

The exercises serve as an opportunity for military personnel from participating countries to enhance their operational readiness and strengthen military cooperation.

Military officials said the Muay Thai training provided to American soldiers during the Cobra Gold exercises also served as an avenue for facilitating cultural understanding and improving the self-defense skills of participating military officers.