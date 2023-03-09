Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Muay Thai star trains US soldiers

Muay Thai star trains US soldiers

MUAY THAI: Champion Muay Thai fighter Sombat Banchamek recently provided Muay Thai lessons to American soldiers during this year’s multilateral “Cobra Gold” military exercises, hosted in Thailand.

Muay-Thai
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 10 March 2023, 09:30AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Sombat, also known as Buakaw, expressed his satisfaction with the willingness of American soldiers to learn about Thailand’s national arts and the culture of Muay Thai during the sessions on Tuesday (Mar 7).

He also explained that the training sessions provided an opportunity for cultural exchanges between the Thai and American military personnel, reports NNT.

The 42nd annual Cobra Gold exercises, a war games event, was attended by a total of 7,394 military personnel from 30 different countries this year.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The exercises serve as an opportunity for military personnel from participating countries to enhance their operational readiness and strengthen military cooperation.

Military officials said the Muay Thai training provided to American soldiers during the Cobra Gold exercises also served as an avenue for facilitating cultural understanding and improving the self-defense skills of participating military officers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

History maker Aon claims Phuket Open Bowls Singles title
Blue Tree Cricket Sixes Returns
Muay Thai included in European Games
Saisunee triumphs against all the odds
Scotland’s Gilchrist to miss rest of Six Nations after ban
Siripaporn secures world women’s snooker title
Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
Verstappen dominates Bahrain GP in foreboding title warning
Eco-friendly Jet Ski World Championships comes to Phuket
Phuket Dojo shines Down Under
Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over Man City
Red Bull Racing lockout front row in Bahrain
Fab Andrade wins ONE Bantamweight title
Penguins’ woes continue as Andaman secure finals spot
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove

 

Phuket community
Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

@Kurt Seems like you got it all wrong ! Read the Anglo-Siamese treaty of 1909 again ! The provinc...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fra...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Sounds like Mr.Prab is a bit jealous ! Probably works hard but never achieves anything....(Read More)

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

Terrible way to go RIP Folks, just stay frosty out there. I find ceaseless commentary to be a salv...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Ghastly way to go. RIP. Not enough info to comment otherwise but to say I found St John's Wort...(Read More)

TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors

TAT need to switch to CDB... seems they cant handle THC ...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Mr Deevana hotel can get ready to welcome his cheap chinese guests... what as he done to be there a...(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

In politics, a gift is a promise not broken... ...(Read More)

Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life

Awful way to go. RIP Folks don't be the second or third mistake in the chain that leads to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 