Muay Thai star Petjeeja lands B3.5m ONE deal

MMA: Twenty-one-year-old Muay Thai phenomenon Petjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has been rewarded for her stunning performance at ONE Lumpinee 16 with a bumper contract with the Asian sports media giant.

MMAMuay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 May 2023, 10:00AM

Petjeeja Lukjaoporongtom celebrates her win against Ines Pilutti. Photo: Ram Vanitjirattikarn

“The Queen” demolished French opponent Ines Pilutti in the dying seconds of the opening round in their atomweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Lumpinee 16 last Friday (May 12).

Petjeeja’s aggression and heavy hands proved too much for Pilutti, as the Thai star netted her second victory as a ONE fighter and extended her overall win streak to 10, reports the Bangkok Post.

But more importantly, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative wowed ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who awarded her a B3.5 million contract with the promotion alongside a B350,000 performance bonus.

The contract will see Petjeeja feature on ONE’s Fight Night series in US primetime and receive a big promotional push towards global stardom.

In her post-fight speech, she told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson of her excitement.

“I want to thank Khun Chatri for giving me this amazing opportunity. I promise I will keep training and get better,” she said.

The Si Sa Ket native rose to fame for amassing over 100 fights by the age of 10.

At least 70 of those early bouts were against boys, as there were not enough female opponents at the time to feed her desire for Muay Thai competition.

Petjeeja has since gone on to compile a staggering 203-12 professional record, as well as a 5-0 mark in western boxing.

The hard-hitting atomweight is a former WPMF Muay Thai world champion and WMC world champion, before winning the prestigious Thai Fight Queen’s Cup tournament in 2021.

Petjeeja will now turn her attention to the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division, currently ruled by Brazilian divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

- Additional reporting by The Phuket News