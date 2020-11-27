BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Muay Thai spreads its wings

Muay Thai spreads its wings

MUAY THAI: The sport of Muay Thai continues to grow and expand its reach to an international market with the opening of gyms and schools across the globe.

Muay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 November 2020, 08:00AM

Russian fighters and officials pose during a virtual gathering with their Thai counterparts. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Russian fighters and officials pose during a virtual gathering with their Thai counterparts. Photo: Bangkok Post.

One country with long-standing ties to Muay Thai is Russia, with many of the country’s elite and aspiring Muay Thai athletes making a yearly visit to Thailand to train in the homeland of the sport where they learn the intricacies of the art of eight limbs and then take their knowledge back to Russia where there are hundreds of Muay Thai gyms across the nation.

Earlier this month, a team from the World Boxing Council Muay Thai headquarters in Bangkok hosted a virtual gathering with their counterparts in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, near Moscow.

The meeting, under the banner of the WBC Muay Thai Youth Cares programme, was billed as a workshop to promote youth empowerment by being active in both body and mind, encouraging self thought and improving on personal and interpersonal skills.

CMI - Thailand

The participants in the activity via a video conference included Jade Bhakdibhumi, founder and chairwoman of the WBC Muay Thai Youth Cares; Matthew Deane, a WBC Muay Thai Youth Cares ambassador; Pholritti Phanphakdee, chair of the medical committee of the WBC Muay Thai; Alexey Fursov, representative of the WBC Muay Thai Youth Cares to Russia; Maxim Vinogradov, president of the Muay Thai Federation of Nizhny Novgorod; and Zhelezin Oleg Velerievich, professor of sports medicine of the Russian Union, who lectured the youth how to train Muay Thai safely by using protective equipment.

Yodwicha Kem Muay Thai Gym and Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, two of Thailand’s top fighters, were on hand at the Bangkok end to teach the Russians via digital platforms.

The WBC Muay Thai Youth Cares was set up in 2018 to help educate young practitioners of the sport of the importance of using safety equipment when participating in Muay Thai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG
Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header
Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup
Football legend Diego Maradona dead at 60
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by two weeks
Mourinho gets his groove back as Spurs jangle
Limited spectators to return to English sports events
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Vagabonds rugby clinic surpasses expectations
Win for Winter as Kamala Open Bowls returns
Hollywood pair takeover Welsh non-league football club
Thalang Cows triumphant over Patong Penguins

 

Phuket community
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

US vows more business in Thailand

To ease travel restrictions? Perhaps Thai doctors can analyze the 2 week quarantine period.. See h...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

@Jor12. I never wrote that the Government has to pay for it. ( or anything I want). That was deraili...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Success of a high speed train is depend on how many stations there will be on the route(s). To many ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Kurt... perhaps you didn't understand...it's a volunteer project. If you don't want to ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Kurt..don't you understand the article.... "reduce congestion of voters"...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Right, let's prioritize a fancy choo choo train over helping everyone whose lives have been deva...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

funny to see flu is here the reason even since months not even one new case with flu in phuket...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand

 