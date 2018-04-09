FESTIVAL: The Bangkok Sports Festival will be held at CentralWorld Square from April 17-19, organisers said on Saturday (Apr 8).

Monday 9 April 2018, 10:00AM

Organisers of the Bangkok Sports Festival pose at a press conference. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The inaugural event will showcase 40 sports including Muay Thai, bodybuilding, judo and sepak takraw and be part of the SportAccord 2018 which takes place from April 15-20 at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Ruj Saengudom, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said that the goal of the festival is to support and promote Thai sports and disciplines that local athletes are good at.

It will be a good chance for certain sports to promote themselves before SportAccord participants in their attempts to be included in the Olympics, he said.

International Olympic Committee member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, in her capacity as a member of the organising committee of the SportAccord 2018, said entry is free for the festival and people can enjoy themselves with different kinds of sports, both Olympic and traditional disciplines.

They include Muay Thai, 3x3 basketball, sambo, hoop sepak takraw, netball, korfball, floorball, sumo, savate, aikido, teqball and boccia.

Patama added Thailand is ready to welcome about 1,500 participants of the SportAccord 2018, led by IOC president Thomas Bach and WADA president Graig Reedie.

Bach will also meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in his capacity as president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, at Government House.

