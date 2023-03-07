The spokesman said Muay Thai is one of the fastest growing sports in the world in terms of athletes and audience.
Muay Thai will be fought in seven weight divisions, both men’s and women’s, at the European Games 2023, reports the Bangkok Post.
Before each bout the boxers will perform the traditional wai khru dance, paying respect to their teachers, Mr Anucha said.
Muay Thai, a Thai cultural heritage, has been recognised by several sports organisations, including the International Olympic Committee.
Most recently, Muay Thai was recognised by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Jan 10, Mr Anucha said.
