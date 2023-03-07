British International School, Phuket
Muay Thai included in European Games

MUAY THAI: The traditional That combat sport Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, has gained wider recognition internationally with the Europeon Olympic Committee’s decision to include it as a competitive sport at the European Games in Poland from June 21-July 2, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday (Mar 7).

Wednesday 8 March 2023, 12:15PM

A world record-setting 3,660 soldiers take part in a performance of the Muay Thai ‘wai kru’ ceremony at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Feb 6. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The spokesman said Muay Thai is one of the fastest growing sports in the world in terms of athletes and audience.

Muay Thai will be fought in seven weight divisions, both men’s and women’s, at the European Games 2023, reports the Bangkok Post.

Before each bout the boxers will perform the traditional wai khru dance, paying respect to their teachers, Mr Anucha said.

Muay Thai, a Thai cultural heritage, has been recognised by several sports organisations, including the International Olympic Committee.

Most recently, Muay Thai was recognised by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Jan 10, Mr Anucha said.

