Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites

Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites

MUAY THAI: Scores of Muay Thai enthusiasts rallied outside the Tourism and Sports Ministry yesterday (Aug 31) to pressure the government into allowing competitons of the sport to be held freely around the country.

Muay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 September 2020, 09:19AM

Young Muay Thai fighters rally outside the Tourism and Sports Ministry yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Young Muay Thai fighters rally outside the Tourism and Sports Ministry yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Led by Petchyindee Muay Thai Academy managing director Nuttadej Vachirarattanawong, the protesters included promoters, camp owners and fighters.

They submitted a letter to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn which was received by his secretary Khemphol Uitrakul.

The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has allowed Muay Thai fights to be organised at standard stadiums without spectators.

Nuttadej said people in Muay Thai in the provinces were suffering because there have been no competitions for months.

“We are here to request the government to ease the lockdown,” he said.

He demanded the government give a reply tomorrow.

“I’d like to ask Prime Minister Prayut [Chan-o-cha] to look after Muay Thai,” Nuttadej said.

“A lot of people are suffering. If the government remains idle, we are ready to stage more protests.”

He said people involved are willing to act according to the government’s guidelines and measures.

“We are not asking for spectators. We only want to be able to work to feed ourselves,” Nuttadej said.

Khemphol said Phiphat is aware of the problem and has set up a fund to help athletes who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will submit the letter to the CCSA for its consideration this week,” he said.

“We will promptly inform you when we get ‘good news’.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 01 September 2020 - 11:59:52 

"We are not asking for spectators".  Well what are they asking for then? They're already allowed to organize fights without spectators. Remember that boxing stadiums were responsible for a LOT of Thailands initial infections (and not tourists by the way).

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TBA pins its hopes on local coaching staff
Birdie bomb lifts Rahm to BMW playoff triumph over Johnson
Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination
Hamilton takes Belgian pole with new record as Ferrrari flop
Queen of the ring
Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory
Woods faces top-four challenge at BMW Championship
NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting
A new dawn for Williams – and for F1
The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong
Messi drops exit bombshell
Boxing coach Fontanills quits, rules out return
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
PSG eye first Champions League triumph but Bayern stand in their way
Kulabdam puts faith in his might to tame Sangmanee

 

Phuket community
Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites

"We are not asking for spectators". Well what are they asking for then? They're alrea...(Read More)

Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM

J-12, Now you also know that it is not a case 'as I stated' ( your writing on 29 August abo...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Kurt, Laos is a landlocked country !Of course they do not have a helicopter carrier or any other air...(Read More)

Phuket drug suspect killed in police shootout

Congratulations to the Kamala police and all of the other officers. Well done!...(Read More)

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

..."Looking to bring 200 tourists to Phuket".. Big deal.Hotels/guesthouse/restaurants/sh...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Singapore have no helicopter carriers. Thailand would be best ...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Last few years Army got het new tanks and armoured cars. Airforce got a few new helicopters+3 small ...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

..."I suspect it is not a Government-Government contract. Never seen the Chinese Government sen...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Just buy a skeleton hull sub, and make it at once a museum extension besides that antique useless he...(Read More)

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

Were we not only only on Friday there were currently no plans to expand on the Phuket scheme? These ...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket

 