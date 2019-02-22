THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Muay Thai boxers weigh in ahead of Thai Fight Phuket

Fighters competing in tomorrow’s (Feb 23) inaugural Thai Fight Phuket weighed in at Tiger Muay Thai training camp on Soi Ta-iad today (Feb 22).

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 February 2019, 05:00PM

The lineup of fighters.

Saenchai ready to go.

Peter Denman has his game face on.

Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat and Felipe Gois.

Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom and Sven Van Hoof.

Chanajon P.K. Saenchai Muaythai Gym and Philipp Engeroff.

P.T.T. Sor.Pattangas and Jason Polydor.

Rainer Salajev and Peter Denman.

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong and Alex Sousa.

Petch-Samui Lukjaoporongtom and Antonio Marcos Rocha.

Kurtis Allen and Saensatharn Klong Suaun Plu Resort.

Mike Vetrila and Tengnueng Sitjesairoong.

Firdavs Boynazarov and Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym.

Tomorrow marks ten years of Thai Fight, an event which brings the sport of Muay Thai to an international level. This year’s fight will see King’s Cup Champions Saenchai, Saensatharn, Payak-Samui and Thai actor Peter Denman take to the ring.

Fight lineup

Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat (Thailand, 63.2kg) vs Felipe Gois (Brazil, 64kg)

Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand, 69kg) vs Sven Van Hoof (Netherlands, 68.9kg)

Chanajon P.K. Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand, 75kg) vs Philipp Engeroff (Germany, weight unannounced; last official figure 74kg)

P.T.T. Sor.Pattangas (Thailand, 69kg) vs Jason Polydor (France, 69kg)

Peter Denman (Thailand, 82kg) vs Rainer Salajev (Estonia, 82kg)

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong (Thailand, 69kg) vs Alex Sousa (Brazil, 69kg)

Petch-Samui Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand, 62kg) vs Antonio Marcos Rocha (Brazil, 64.2kg)

Splash Beach Club

Saensatharn Klong Suaun Plu Resort (Thailand, 72kg) vs Kurtis Allen (United Kingdom, 70kg)

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong (Thailand, 80kg) vs Mike Vetrila (Russia, 80kg)

Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand, 66.1kg) vs Firdavs Boynazarov (Uzbekistan, 65.6kg)

Fighting talk

Peter Denman told The Phuket News “There are many great Blue Chip legends that are going to fight tomorrow. For example, Saenchai. I’ve been training on and off since I was 15. I’ve never had the opportunity to take it seriously until now because I was acting and it was an obligation not to fight whilst shooting. Now I’ve finished the soap, it’s a great opportunity. A dream come true. I’m feeling confident.”

Saenchai told the crowds “I’d like to pass on to Muay Thai fans… Tomorrow me and other boxers will present to you the art of Muay Thai which is Thai’s art and culture. Please come see the Thai Fight Phuket. I would like to see a lot of people tomorrow.”

Thai Fight Phuket will be staged at Laguna Grove. The gate will open from 4pm onward. Entry is free and tickets will be available for distribution at various locations in Phuket.

Polo-shirt option is available for purchase via Line Application @thaifightphuket, where the buyer gets two tickets per shirt.

Thai Fight Phuket will be broadcast live on Thai TV Chanel 3, 33, 28 and LINE TV.

For more information about Thai Fight and Thai Fight Phuket, visit www.thaifight.com

 

 

