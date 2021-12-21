BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day

MUAY THAI: Last Sunday (Dec 19) saw Laguna Phuket host the Muay Siam Fight event as part of this year’s National Sports Day celebrations.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 09:00AM

The line-up saw 16 local, national and international fighters taking part across seven male bouts and one female bout with the opening fight starting at 4pm at the Laguna Grove venue.

The first fight saw Thodsakan Chang Nakhon Sri of Thailand defeat Frenchman Oliver Phinyo, with Myanmar’s Ya Nai Aung overcoming Weerachai Kardcheuk-herb of Thailand in the second bout.

The third encounter of the evening saw Phuket’s Kompayak J Power Roof defeat the American fighting under the name “Lucky Chomkwai Gym”.

Another American fighter fared better in the fourth match as Silvy Chemical X managed to overcome Thailand’s Petchtung Bo Phlap.

Match five saw Thailand’s Petch-Keng PP Suwannarat Gym take on and defeat Iran’s Chayan Hadary before the all female fight in bout six between Thailand’s Pepsi Sor Phumiphat and Myanmar’s Aung Tu which the latter won.

The final two bouts saw Toto Kongpatapee of Thailand defeat Britain Jeff Phinyo Muay Thai and Petch-Prayafai Darbsong-Thangluang of Thailand victorious against Canada’s Andre Sitk-Kamnan Kamon.

The final bout between Petch and Andre also won the award for most fierce contest of the evening with Myanmar’s Ya Nai Aung receiving the fighter of the night accolade.

The event was inagurated by Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong and President of the Phuket Sports Association Thammawat Wongcharoenyot. The latter stated that the event, organised by the Phuket Sports Association, Laguna Resorts and Hotels and Siam Fight Entertainment, was timed to coincide with National Sports Day celebrations, which was officially last Thursday (Dec 16).

Thammawat added that the event also strived to conserve Thai arts and culture by continuing topromote Thai boxing as a form of tourism to help stimulate the local economy and enhance Phuket’s position as a leading sports orientated city.

