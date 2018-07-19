FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

mu Space makes history for Asia with successful Blue Origin flight

Aerospace company Blue Origin successfully launched today the New Shepard space vehicle from Van Horn, Texas, with its first payload from Asia to be on-board. The six-kilogram payload, sent by satellite and space company mu Space Corp, contains experiments from several universities and space agencies in Thailand.

Thursday 19 July 2018, 01:00PM

Blue Origin’s New Shepard on the launch pad Photo: Blue Origin

Blue Origin’s New Shepard on the launch pad Photo: Blue Origin

Customers in front of the payload capsule Photo: Blue Origin

Customers in front of the payload capsule Photo: Blue Origin

mu Space CEO and founder James Yenbamroong (left) Photo: Blue Origin

mu Space CEO and founder James Yenbamroong (left) Photo: Blue Origin

The mu Space team are testing how zero gravity affects the structure and properties of things.

The mu Space team are testing how zero gravity affects the structure and properties of things.

“We’re happy to launch our first payload on New Shepard,” said CEO and founder James Yenbamroong, adding that “it marks the first flight of a payload from Asia on a reusable space flight.”

In an earlier announcement by mu Space, the company revealed they included to its payload a bleeding preventive device, a carbon nanotube and a vacuum-sealed food product. These experiments and items came from their project partners Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, Chulalongkorn University, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

mu Space, on their part, had sent textile materials that they plan to use on the space suit and apparels they will soon develop. The company also sent a jersey of the national football team to symbolize the affinity of Thais with the World Cup and the successful rescue of the 13-member football team trapped in a cave in Thailand last week.

James congratulated the entire mu Space team and project partners in Thailand who collectively gathered experiments and items for the microgravity flight, saying: “We’re going beyond gravity. We have this big ambition to achieve the space dreams of the Thai people.”

QSI International School Phuket

The payload flew on-board Blue Origin’s New Shepard space vehicle. The New Shepard vertical takeoff and vertical landing vehicle is capable of carrying hundreds of pounds of payloads per flight and will ultimately carry six astronauts to altitudes beyond 100 kilometers, the internationally-recognized boundary of space.

“Congratulations to mu Space on becoming the first payload from Asia to fly on New Shepard. We are honored by the trust you place in Blue Origin to carry your visions to space,” said Blue Origin Vice President, Clay Mowry.

Blue Origin was established by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos with a bold vision to seed an enduring human presence in space. In November 2015, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket became the first to fly to space and return to Earth via vertical landing. Less than two months later, the very same rocket launched and landed again, demonstrating reuse – a key enabler to a future in which millions of people are living and working in space.

mu Space, founded in 2017, develops satellite communication technologies to accelerate the adoption of ‘Internet of Things’ devices and smart cities. It plans to launch its own satellite in 2020 using Blue Origin’s New Glenn space vehicle, and to lead space technology development and encourage new space investments in Asia-Pacific. View the mu Space site HERE.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ’pedo’ slur
Propose whilst orbiting the moon for a mere $145m
Get healthy and happy with app technology.
Seal divers push deeper into cave
The future of healing: Health sector gives blockchain glowing prognosis
Call for Asean members to focus on cyber crimes
Additional CCTVs, Koh Racha safety discussed at Phuket officials meeting
Depa Phuket joins ‘Towards Asean Smart City Network Development’ seminar
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
Parliament budget sheds B5bn
Cornering the market
Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam

 

Phuket community
Possible crocodile sightings closes Phuket beaches

It is the new secret strategy from local authorities to keep away irresponsible tourists out of wate...(Read More)

Possible crocodile sightings closes Phuket beaches

We have had 2 rather large long necked monitor Lizards swim ashore at Nai Harn this year. We guess t...(Read More)

Tourists storm-stranded on Koh Racha safely returned to Phuket

Again we see the same. A few days ago I wrote that we can wait for the next dumb boatman to sail out...(Read More)

Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ’pedo’ slur

So he was just sitting around waiting for a bunch of Thai kids to get stuck in a cave to prove himse...(Read More)

Phuket search launched for jet-ski rider missing in storm

@ _Timothy: I hope you dont live in such dangerous Land!! But if you doso, can you tell why??...(Read More)

Tourists storm-stranded on Koh Racha safely returned to Phuket

Better Save then Sorry...(Read More)

Tourists storm-stranded on Koh Racha safely returned to Phuket

Tourists should understand that going to remote islands during the monsoon, bad weather may block th...(Read More)

Tourists storm-stranded on Koh Racha safely returned to Phuket

The big question was why did the speedboat venture out there in the first place, in spite of the wea...(Read More)

Phuket fisherman washed off rocks at Kata, body found off east coast

The master of compassion once again schools the rest of on “the Thais”.......(Read More)

Phuket search launched for jet-ski rider missing in storm

I blame the Thai's because the facts and statistics are evidence of their reckless behavior. I&#...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Dot Property Thailand Awards
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket

 