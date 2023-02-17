333 at the beach
MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

PHUKET: Officials from the Mass Rapid Transport Authority (MRTA) will be in Phuket next week to conduct a series of “small group meetings” with local residents about the Phuket light rail project, the MRTA announced through Facebook today (Feb 17). The publication was then shared by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

transporttourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 February 2023, 06:48PM

Residents of Kathu and Mueang Phuket are invited to take part in mini public hearings about the light rail project. Image: MRTA

The MRTA is planning to conduct three meetings to listen to public opinions and consider alterations to the Phuket light rail project to better suit the interests and needs of both Phuket residents and Expo 2028 visitors, if the island is granted the right to host the event globally recognised event. 

Different aspects of both phases will be discussed, with MRTA specifically focusing on what they call “the appropriate electric train technology system”. 

The two phases of the project are the Airport to Chalong Circle main line (Phase 1) and Airport to Tha Chatchai extension (Phase 2). 

The dates and times of the hearings are as follows:

  • Monday, Feb 20. From 9am through noon at Wichit Municipality.
  • Monday, Feb 20. From 2pm through 5pm at Mueang Phuket District Office. 
  • Tuesday, Feb 21. From 9am through noon at Thalang District Office.

“The aforementioned meetings open an opportunity for people in Phuket who live along the route of the project and nearby to take part in considering alternative formats [of various aspects of the project], including exchanging opinions and suggestions regarding the project,” the MRTA said in its Facebook notice.

There will be no meeting at Kathu District as Kathu residents will not be directly affected by the Phuket light rail project. 

The results will be summarised and in due course forwarded to the Ministry of Transport. 

Announced more than a decade ago, the the Phuket light rail project – also called the Phuket mass transit system project – presupposes building a light rail route from Tha Nun in Phang Nga province Chalong Pier through Phuket Town with a separate branch line to the Phuket International Airport.

The mega-project is now directly linked to Phuket’s bid to host the 2027-2028 Specialised Expo or Expo 2028. As of November 2022, the light rail project was “continuing according to its normal schedule.”

A detailed and appropriateness review study began in June and its revision will continue through to April 2023. The project will be open to bids under terms in accordance with the Joint Venture Act from May 2023 to April 2024. The selection process for the contract tenders will be conducted from May 2024 to June 2025.

Actual construction is scheduled to begin from July 2025 and continue through to November 2027. The light rail is currently scheduled to begin service in December 2027, just in time for the Expo as Thailand is the only bidder suggesting to hold it in 2028 rather than 2027.

Read more about the project (proposed trains, stations, tariffs etc) here.

For more information about the Feb 20-21 public hearings, people are advised to call the MRTA at 02 716 4000 ext. 1763 (PR and Corporate Communications Division), send emails to pr@mrta.co.th or visit  www.facebook.com/MRTA.PR and www.mrta.co.th.

Kurt | 18 February 2023 - 00:01:27 

The Light rail project should leave the Expo 2028 thinking out of all discussions, planning. Very great chance Phuket not get it. It is a few months thing anyway.To much happening on Phuket to single it out during competing. Air/water pollution, road smog, transport mafia, not functioning Police. Concentrate on inhabitants only. And stretch the track till Rawai pier.

Fascinated | 17 February 2023 - 19:32:47 

Ahhhh- I smell the funding of another 'feasibility study' ahead. Follow the monayyyyyyy.

 

