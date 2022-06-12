MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

PHUKET: The Mass Rapid Transport Authority (MRTA) has begun gathering public opinion on two issues related to the Phuket light rail project. Respondents are asked to evaluate the proposed fare scheme, as well as provide feedback on the proposal to extend the line further to Tha Chatchai during Phase 1 to accommodate Specialized Expo visitors in 2028 .

constructiontransporttourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 June 2022, 02:00PM

Phuket people are invited to share their opinion on the proposed fares and route extension online. Image: PR Phuket

Opinions are collected online, people are asked to fill a form posted on the MRTA website: www.mrta.co.th/phuket-form/index.html. There are no restrictions on who can speak out, the only personal data required is an e-mail address.

Before proceeding to the main questions, the respondents are asked to specify where they reside (in Phuket or outside) and tell how much time they usually spend traveling in Phuket. It is believed, the MRTA means some sort of regular commuting such as everyday trips from home to work and back

The questionnaire then proceeds to the agree/disagree question about the proposed fares for the light rail project, scheduled to open in 2026.

For the purposes of tariffing, MRTA proposes to divide the entire route into two parts - rural and urban. The suburban area will include all stations from Tha Chatchai or/including Phuket International Airport to Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada. The urban zone will include all stops from Phuket Bus Terminal 2 to Chalong Pier.

The proposed pricing scheme is as follows:

Rural zone - 50 baht.

Urban zone - 15 baht for 1-8 station, 20 baht for 9-14 stations.

Full route - 50 baht.

Respondents are kindly asked to just answer if they agree with the proposed scheme or disagree

The MRTA also asks the respondents to share their opinion on the idea of ​​expanding the first phase of the project and extending the light rail route to the northernmost point of the island, adding the Phuket Gateway and Tha Chat Chai stations. The agency explains that Phuket is currently bidding to host the Specialized Expo in 2028 and if the island is granted the privilege to host the event, the light rail will be a comfortable means of transportation for the expo visitors.

The question is as simple as agree or disagree.

However, the survey form has a separate field for extra suggestions and opinions for respondents to provide deeper feedback.

Phuket light rail

Announced more than a decade ago, Phuket new mass transit project presupposes building a light rail route from Tha Nun in Phang Nga province Chalong Pier through Phuket Town with a separate branch line to the Phuket International Airport.

Thus, the route should run from the northernmost point all the way down south to Chalong through the entire island and remove some of the traffic load from Thepkrasattri Rd, currently the main transport artery of Phuket. A lengthy stretch of the railway route should go literally on the middle lane of Thepkrasattri Rd., where palm trees and other trees are now planted.

In its current iteration, the light railway project presupposes utilising low-floor trams 2.4-2.65 m wide and 30-40 m long. However, various options are being discussed such as trams with metal wheels vs rubber tires, autonomous buses etc. Officials freely refer to the proposed transport as a railway, a tram, or sometimes even a monorail.

There should be 23 stops on the line if the branch starts from Tha Chatchai and 21 stops if the airport is the northernmost point. The list is as follows:

0a Tha Chatchai

0b Phuket Gateway

1 Phuket International Airport Airport interchange

2 Muang Mai

3 Muang Thalang School

4 Thalang

5 Heroines Monument

6 Koh Kaew

7 Phuket Bus Terminal

8 Phuket Rajabhat University

9 Tung Ka

10 Old Town

11 Clock Tower

12 Bang Neow

13 Phuket Public Library

14 Saphan Hin

15 Sakdidet

16 Dowroong

17 Wichit

18 Chao Fa East

19 Palai

20 Koktanod

21 Chalong Pier

The Phuket Town part of the light rail project will require some of the city’s streets to be made one-way. It will also be necessary to organize parkings near the stations, including a large parking lot for 200 cars and 500 motorcycles at Chalong Pier.

In November 2021, it was announced at a public hearing that the construction of the light railway should begin in 2023 with operation expected to begin in 2026.

So far, the budget of the first phase in its original form (from Phuket International Airport to Chalong) is estimated at B35 billion, the budget for the second phase (from Tha Nun to the airport, including Tha Chat Chai and Phuket Gateway) has not yet been announced.