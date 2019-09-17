Mr. Zen/djm It's a party....with art

DJ Tommy Innocent and Friends with special surprise guest performances. At WOK gallery kitchen Saturday 5th October, 2019.
18.30 - 20.30 hrs. Art & party with drinks & canape. 20.30 - 22.30 hrs. party with special price drinks and meals.
Start From: Saturday 5 October 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 5 October 2019, 10:30PM
Person :
Reservation
Address :
|Mom Tri's WOK gallery kitchen Kata Hill
Phone :
|076 608 899
