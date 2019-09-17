THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Mr. Zen/djm It's a party....with art

Mr. Zen/djm It's a party....with art

Start From: Saturday 5 October 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 5 October 2019, 10:30PM

DJ Tommy Innocent and Friends with special surprise guest performances. At WOK gallery kitchen Saturday 5th October, 2019.

18.30 - 20.30 hrs. Art & party with drinks & canape. 20.30 - 22.30 hrs. party with special price drinks and meals.

Person : Reservation
Address : Mom Tri's WOK gallery kitchen Kata Hill
Phone : 076 608 899

 

Phuket community
Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

so there were 3 people on the motorbike (illegal) 2 people without helmets(illegal) they should also...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new mascot

Well, that's a worthwhile spend of B130k!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Retirees and spouses to be harassed on a scale comparable to a sex offender. [sighs] So is there a ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Is well on time and build concrete dividers on all roads in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Except on same webpage below the graphic in thai it says all foriegners are now not required to repo...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Nothing, illegal, unregulated with registered Uthaiwan. Vessel built in NL, 1977. Imo Nr: 7637527. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

So this is the latest ambiguous statement of nonsensical BS to come out of Immigration in the past w...(Read More)

Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations

A convention/exhibition Hall? How about first making Chalong hospital operational? As we experience...(Read More)

Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations

Hahaha, that Patong tunnel thing is always popping up fun during such chats. Small Chalong underpass...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

The new rule will make that owners of properties even feel more reluctant/not bother to report with ...(Read More)

 

