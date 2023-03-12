Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

PHUKET: Thalang Police has arrested a man found to be in possession of methamphetamine pills (ya ba), an improvised handgun (Thai pradit) and ammunition.The arrest was announced by Thalang Police on its Facebook page yesterday evening (Mar 11).

crimedrugspolice

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 March 2023, 03:00PM

A man has been arrested in Thalang for illegal possession of drugs, gun and ammo. Photo: Thalang Police

A man has been arrested in Thalang for illegal possession of drugs, gun and ammo. Photo: Thalang Police

Police did not disclose neither the date of the arrest, nor the exact location where the suspect was apprehended. According to the report, it was somewhere in tambon Thepkrasattri in northern Phuket.

The information about the suspect was limited to his nickname which was given as Mr Mud (Mr Soggy in literal translation). Police accentuated that this is not the man’s real name.

Seized from Mr Soggy were 125 methamphetamine pills, an improvised 12 caliber handgun, three rounds of shotgun ammo for his firearm and a mobile phone.

Mr Soggy was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a category one drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.