Police did not disclose neither the date of the arrest, nor the exact location where the suspect was apprehended. According to the report, it was somewhere in tambon Thepkrasattri in northern Phuket.
The information about the suspect was limited to his nickname which was given as Mr Mud (Mr Soggy in literal translation). Police accentuated that this is not the man’s real name.
Seized from Mr Soggy were 125 methamphetamine pills, an improvised 12 caliber handgun, three rounds of shotgun ammo for his firearm and a mobile phone.
Mr Soggy was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a category one drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Capricornball | 12 March 2023 - 15:03:51