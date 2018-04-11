The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Mr Saxman, Pui Duangpon to jazz up Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival

PHUKET: Famous Thai saxophone artist “Koh Mr Saxman” and vocalist “Pui Duangpon” have joined the talented line-up to perform as special guests at the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival 2018 on the night of Saturday April 28, adding more groove to what is already expected to be a romantic night to remember.

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 10:14AM

“I have performed at the picturesque Laguna Grove before, and I remember how beautiful the venue was, with couples and families singing and dancing near the stage and by the lake,” said Koh, reminiscing his Laguna Phuket’s debut in 2015,

“It is a great pleasure to return and perform again on Saturday, 28 April as a special guest. I am particularly delighted to learn that the concert will raise funds to support more than 400 children in Phuket orphanages. I hope you will come out and join us!”

Koh Mr Saxman and Pui Duaungpon will perform at 7pm, followed by Russian pianist and opera singer Ivan Sharapov at 8pm and then Black ’n’ Blue band closing the night.

Tickets are B500 (seating with complimentary refreshment) and available at CentralFestival Phuket, Limelight Avenue Phuket and Phuket Indy Market in Phuket town and Laguna Tours Office in Canal Village.

Online purchase is also available at www.lagunaphuket.com/foodandmusicfestival.

Previously-purchased concert tickets for the same night (Saturday, 28 April at 8pm) can be used to enter the 7pm segment by Koh and Pui.

The concert is part of the three-day Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival 2018, scheduled to take place April 27-29 at Laguna Grove, Laguna Phuket.

The gate opens daily at 4pm to the free-entry festival, where guests and visitors can enjoy a wide range of food booths selling tantalising international and Peranakan cuisine.

The festival aims to raise funds for Children First Fund in support of orphanages in Phuket.

For more information, please visit the website (click here) or call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404 or email: ticket@lagunaphuket.com and follow Facebook/LagunaPhuketResort.

Khao Phuket and Live 89.5 radio are proud to sponsor this event.

 

 
