Start From: Saturday 23 March 2019, 12:30PM to Sunday 21 April 2019, 08:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

South African singer and songwriter Eric Canham will be entertaining you 23rd March until 21st April at Rock Salt and Cosmo.

Sunday Brunch @ Cosmo - 12.30 pm to 03.00 pm.

Happy Time @ Rock Salt - Monday, Tuesday, Saturday 05.00 pm to 08.00 pm.

For Further information and reservation, please contact T +66 76 380 200. www.thenaiharn.com