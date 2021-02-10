Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

THAILAND: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Pareena Kraikupt guilty of severe ethical misconduct, as a result of the land encroachment charges brought against her.

corruptionpoliticsland
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 08:15AM

Pareena Kraikupt will be suspended as an MP until the court delivers its ruling. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Pareena Kraikupt will be suspended as an MP until the court delivers its ruling. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The anti-graft agency yesterday (Feb 9) said the outspoken lawmaker from Ratchaburi committed a number of ethical violations, which included damaging the dignity of MPs, as well as conflicts of interest, a source close to the matter said.

Ms Pareena’s case will be brought before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders, the source said.

If the court decides to take up the case, its first order of business would be to decide whether or not Ms Pareena’s MP status should be revoked.

Ms Pareena will be suspended as an MP until the court delivers its ruling, the source said. If found guilty, she will stripped of her seat and banned from holding political office for life, the source said.

Problems surrounding Ms Pareena’s land in Ratchaburi came to light in November 2019, after Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a former member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party, petitioned authorities to inspect the MP’s 711-rai poultry farm in Chom Bung district.

The Royal Forest Department then investigated and surveyed the land, before concluding her farm encroached on public land. It then asked the NACC to take action against the MP.

Pol Maj Gen Pitak Uthaitham, head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, said the agency will lay four charges against Ms Pareena for violating the National Forest Act, Forest Reserve Act, Land Act and Environment Act.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of B2 million.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 10 February 2021 - 15:29:27 

Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only 'work' for themselves, all have 'files' on each other for self protection during their efforts to tackle legality in every way. It is a Thai 'upper class game, regardless Thai ordinary people, they not care about.

Fascinated | 10 February 2021 - 11:21:08 

On appeal it will shirley be seen to be a 'misunderstanding'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?
Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month
COVID-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign
DSI shut down B2bn illegal streaming website
Trawler seized for illegal fishing in Phang Nga Bay
Electricity outage to hit parts of Thalang
Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’
COVID origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends
Police among 10 in gambling den frame
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9
Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market
Local administration vaccine projects shut down
Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat
Previous Phuket mayors register to contest municipal elections

 

Phuket community
MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only '...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

It’s a marketing piece nothing more nobody can predict what is going to happen in the next 12-18 m...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Is it not crazy, 1 buys a 'freehold' condo ( within the 49%) , neighbor condo apt falls in 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

the WHO official press release has said they even if there is 100% vaccination, social distancing, t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign

the tourists want to come but the covid interventions are too drastic to be economically and logisti...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

there's plenty of co-ordination between the law enforcement agencies when it comes to splitting ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Mr Natha preach for own market/developer club. They instead should work with Government, skipping th...(Read More)

Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’

If Anutin has a bit realistic senses he should not bully the free press, but respect them instead, a...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

On appeal it will shirley be seen to be a 'misunderstanding'. ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

To the 'defence' of Knight Frank I like to express that of course all the corrupt Thai Offic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/

 