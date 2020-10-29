Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

MP faces probe over arm-slitting incident

MP faces probe over arm-slitting incident

BANGKOK: Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Sira Jenjaka said he will petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to remove from office a Pheu Thai MP who slit his arm during a parliament debate on Tuesday (Oct 27) for allegedly breaching an ethical code.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 October 2020, 10:04AM

MP Wisarn said he was defending protesters. Photo: Bangkok Post

MP Wisarn said he was defending protesters. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mr Sira said that the party’s legal team was looking into whether Wisarn Techathirawat, the Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, had violated the ethical code for parliamentarians. It would then ask parliament president Chuan Leekpai to forward the matter to the NACC, Mr Sira said, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said he will also ask parliament to launch another ethical probe against Mr Wisarn.

During Tuesday’s special parliament session discussing solutions to the political conflict, Mr Wisarn shared his view on anti-government demonstrations, saying he did not want the government to respond to protesters with force.

He said he had no idea how to solve political problems but he did not want young people to bleed. He said he wanted to show that he was serious about the matter.

Mr Wisarn then took off his jacket and drew a fruit knife. Mr Chuan told him he would not allow him to cut himself but Mr Wisarn used the knife to slash his left lower arm three times, shocking other MPs.

Mr Wisarn was sent to Vajira Hospital where he had nine stitches.

Dan About Thailand

Mr Sira on Wednesday alleged that the action of Mr Wisarn was a publicity stunt to attract the public’s attention ahead of provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections nationwide. Mr Sira said Mr Wisarn’s daughter will contest a PAO election in Chiang Rai.

The Election Commission has set Dec 20 for the elections of chairmen and members of PAOs in the 76 provinces outside Bangkok.

Mr Sira went on to say security measures should be stepped up to prevent anyone from bringing weapons into parliament. What Mr Wisarn did not only posed a danger to other lawmakers, but it was also a disgrace to parliament, Mr Sira said.

However, Ubonsak Bualuang-ngam, a Pheu Thai MP for Lop Buri, said that Mr Wisarn did not bring the knife into the House chamber, but he borrowed it from a parliamentary staff member.

Mr Ubonsak said that he did not think Mr Wisarn violated any ethical code.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drinking buddy row ends with scythe attack
Phangan voted Asia’s ‘third best’ island
Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor 
Phuket Carnival hoped to help local businesses
Five Chinese agents arrested in US for targeting Beijing opponents
Big bike riders set to face tough tests
Weather warning re-issued as Phuket lashed by wind, rain
Phuket police, protesters play down risk of disruptive rallies during Prime Minister’s visit
Maya Bay dugong dies from suspected boat propeller wound
Emergency decree extended to curb coronavirus
Phuket OrBorJor election candidate registration to open
Popular Phi Phi reef area where karst collapsed sealed off for two years
US senators seek to declare China ‘genocide’ against Uighurs
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1
Reconciliation panel on cards

 

Phuket community
Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor 

"Therefore, we want to demand the pro-democracy protesters to stop doing anything that is not g...(Read More)

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

As far as "grumpy experts" it sounds to me like you are at the top of the list, Pascale 55...(Read More)

Student killed after collision with cement truck

k...did you read what squashed him? A suit of armour wouldn't have saved him....(Read More)

Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP

This record doesn't mean much. It's comparable to a professional football team that consist...(Read More)

Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor 

Interesting the he refers to the demonstrators as 'pro-democracy' then want them punished fo...(Read More)

Big bike riders set to face tough tests

As long they can proof they can pick the bike and them self up when they fall over and ride again ...(Read More)

Big bike riders set to face tough tests

Height of no less than 90 cm's. That's discrimination against midgets....(Read More)

Phuket police, protesters play down risk of disruptive rallies during Prime Minister’s visit

We sure that Cabinet avoid being seen at disputable locations where corruption screams in your face....(Read More)

Phuket police, protesters play down risk of disruptive rallies during Prime Minister’s visit

He needs to visit Patong, Kata and Karon (preferably at night) to see how bad things are. Visiting P...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Those this mean Motorbike taxi need to have extra helmet for the passenger. How many?What;s about Si...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
AVC Engineering
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket

 