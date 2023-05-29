MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas

PHUKET: Phuket Move Forward MP Somchart Techathavorncharoen has continued his campaign for better public transport in Phuket, this time meeting with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to discuss having buses serve tourist areas and introducing more buses to transport students to and from schools as a way of alleviating the ‘school run’ traffic jams on the island.

tourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 May 2023, 01:53PM

Phuket MP-elect Somchart Techathavorncharoen (3rd from left) presented his formal request to Governor Narong (centre) on Friday (May 26). Photo: Somchart Techathavorncharoen / Facebook

Mr Somchart met with Governor Narong at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (May 26) to discuss the issue, Mr Somchart reported on his official Facebook page. Phuket public relations officials have yet to report the meeting.

Joining the meeting was the Chairman of the Phuket Land Transport Control Board, Mr Somchart noted.

At the meeting, Mr Somchart presented a formal request addressed to Governor Narong detailing why the bus network across Phuket needed to be improved and expanded, including into tourist areas.

Mr Somchart said he had received complaints about the lack of buses serving people across the island, namely as the routes had not been approved by local transport officials.

“Potong buses during school hours are not enough, such as in front of Phuket Wittayalai School, Satree Phuket School, Chalermprakiat School [Srinagarindra the princess mother school, Phuket] and Muang Phuket School,” Mr Somchart said.

“The frequency of bus trips should be increased during school hours. Many students have to sit and wait,” he added.

“Passengers and tourists do not know the route information and bus schedules throughout the province. There should be public relations [campaigns] and buses should operate to coincide with the time that has been promoted,” he continued.

“The passenger pickup points [bus stops] are inconsistent with the tourist context, making it inconvenient for passengers. Buses should run more often in tourist areas,” Mr Somchart said.

“There are many routes where [bus] operators do not provide service or run at [prescribed] reduced rates. But the [provincial transport] committee has not proceeded with recalling the permit to operate the service to allocate to new operators to drive.

“The Phuket Land Transport Control Board has not invited entrepreneurs to provide four new routes that have already been announced in the Government Gazette in order to facilitate people and tourists,” Mr Somchart noted.

Mr Somchart provide the following links to show that the four new routes had been approved and published in the Government Gazette:

“Potong and air-conditioned buses should not be considered competitors [to other transport operators] because they will not be able to create new routes. There are already Potong buses operating on their routes, and passengers should have a choice of which vehicle to use,” Mr Somchart said.

Having a good public transport system will help to provide a sustainable solution to traffic congestion, Mr Somchart noted.

“It will help reduce the cost of living for the people of Phuket. It will also help to promote convenience for tourists who travel by themselves (FIT), which is a group of quality tourists,” he added.

“It is good for Phuket’s tourism industry as a whole,” he added.

Mr Somchart urged the people of Phuket to support the move to improve Phuket’s public transport system to improve their own lives.

“Don’t just dream, we have to do what it should be, and don’t care what anyone thinks about us, especially if they are those among us who do not want to step up and make things better,” he said.

“We should stop saying that this country sucks, that nothing is possible,” he added.

“I invite Phuket people to get up and do it together. Don’t leave it to chance. Let’s change Phuket together,” Mr Somchart concluded.