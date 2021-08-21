The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

BANGKOK: The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has slammed Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, member of parliament and leader of the Thai Civilized Party, for challenging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to a kickboxing match for the premiership.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 August 2021, 10:40AM

Mongkolkit: Wants to maintain peace

Mongkolkit: Wants to maintain peace

PPRP MP Sira Jenjaka, chairman of the House committee on law and justice, yesterday (Aug 20) said he is studying to determine whether Mr Mongkolkit’s challenge violates any laws, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said Mr Mongkolkit may have breached a criminal law for threatening Gen Prayut. Moreover, Mr Mongkolkit has posted some content that can be considered as defaming the prime minister, Mr Sira said.

A probe into whether Mr Mongkolkit breached ethics will also be requested, he said.

“If he was found [to have conducted something] unlawful, he could lose his MP status,” Mr Sira said.

Mr Mongkolkit on Thursday posted a Facebook message that said: “For the sake of a bloodless way out [of the country’s political crisis], I would represent the people to challenge the prime minister to a [kickboxing match]”.

He said if he lost, he would resign as an MP, but Gen Prayut would have to step down as prime minister if he was defeated.

QSI International School Phuket

The MP proposed that the boxing match ‒ three rounds at Lumpini Stadium ‒ would be bare-knuckle, and that he would only use his right hand and two legs while Gen Prayut, who is much older, could use both his hands and legs.

Gen Prayut would be given 10 days to accept, Mr Mongkolkit said, adding that if the PM rejected it, he should resign as he would be considered a coward.

Mr Mongkolkit told reporters yesterday the country is currently in a mess due to COVID-19 outbreaks and persistent protests, but Gen Prayut ignores the people’s voices.

As a result, he said his kickboxing challenge for the premiership is a solution to maintain peace and order and prevent bloodshed. He said the challenge does not violate ethical codes because it involves a sport.

Chanasak Atthawong, an adviser to Gen Prayut, said Mr Mongkolkit was not fit to serve as an MP.

“It’s like he is thoughtless and insecure,” Mr Chanasak said. “I don’t understand how he became MP ‒ he seems to just be lucky this time.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 21 August 2021 - 14:50:37 

A bit childish thinking proposal, well..., but unlawful?  Nonsense. However, I not see why some 'opposite' politicians jump on tilt and make a big deal/farce of it as it concerns them. True is, the country is in a mess. And it is not up to a  Gen Prayut's advisor to judge or a MP is fit to serve. That is up to the voters, in a democratic country, of course.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-Samui flights to be resumed next week
Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries
New Phuket order revises conditions for suspending Sandbox scheme
Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel
Tokyo robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Chiang Mai may delay tourism reopening until October
Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 1million Covid cases, Phuket’s trash-eating turtle, Sandbox flights? |:| August 20
COVID cases top one million
More than 12,000 tested by ATKs in Phuket, more than 500 COVID cases identified
Phuket tourism leaders praise approval of Sputnik for Sandbox
Chinese man arrested for operating illegal loan network
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud
Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing
Domestic vaccine developers request funding

 

Phuket community
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

@ Christy Sweet, never accept blackmailing/threats of RTP. Ask them to write their 'mediation pr...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

@Christy Sweet, I had in Phuket International a skin biopsy + same time removal spot + lab test, all...(Read More)

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

A bit childish thinking proposal, well..., but unlawful? Nonsense. However, I not see why some '...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Oh yes this station.. My car rear ended by 3 13 yo boys on a scooter. I brought my own interpreter...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Bangkok Hospital made me hand over ID docs, sign such, and endure a 45 minute wait in order to be q...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

Did they same time checked in hospital or general health of the driver is good enough to drive a car...(Read More)

‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief

Tourists will be coming from countries where most people are vaccinated (with effective jabs) cases ...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

The ability to fall asleep at the drop of a hat here amazes me....(Read More)

Police searching for culprits who shot protesters

Look to your own ranks and it shouldn't take to long to find them....(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Mr Ed: any chance the comments below could be translated into English? The Sangsom bottle seems to h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Phuket Property

 