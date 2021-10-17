BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Move Forward’s Pita announces PM bid

Move Forward’s Pita announces PM bid

KHON KAEN: Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, has declared he will be the party’s candidate for the post of prime minister in the next general election.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 17 October 2021, 05:09PM

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, talks to the media after he arrived at the District 6 Office of public prosecutors on Oct 28, 2020. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, talks to the media after he arrived at the District 6 Office of public prosecutors on Oct 28, 2020. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Mr Pita made the announcement at the first general assembly of the Move Forward Party yesterday (Oct 16) at the Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre, attended by the party’s executive committee members, MPs and party members.

At the meeting, Mr Pita and Chaitawat Tulathon, the party secretary-general, also made speeches outlining their vision for how the party can achieve its political goals, reports the Bangkok Post.

Several candidates to run under the Move Forward Party banner in the next general election were introduced. They were Chatchawal Apirakmankhong and Voranan Huadsri, who would contest in Khon Kaen, Adisak Sombatkham, who would run in Maha Sarakham, and Oranut Polpinyo, who would contest in Chaiyaphum.

Mr Pita said the Move Forward Party chose Khon Kaen as its venue for the year’s first general assembly because it wants to make the province a political gateway into the Northeast region.

AXA Insurance PCL

The party’s hopeful in Khon Kaen’s Constituency 1 was Mr Voranan, a human rights lawyer, he said.

Mr Pita said he wanted to obtain first-hand information on problems in the Northeast, particularly over land and water management, in an attempt to gain a political foothold in the region.

Notable absences at the assembly were a number of party MPs who had declared they would part ways with the Move Forward Party in the next election: Karom Polpornklang, a party-list MP, Khwanlert Panichmat, a Chon Buri MP, Jirawat Aranyakanond, a Bangkok MP, Peeradet Khamsamut, a Chiang Rai MP, and Ekapop Pianwiset, another Chiang Rai MP.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asean bars Myanmar junta chief from summit
Long queues return to Phuket Check Point
Officials to splash B30m on ‘Pla Wan corner’
Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, one more death
Domestic airlines allowed to book 100% capacity
Phuket SMEs urge support to reopen to serve tourists
Seminar held to encourage investment into Phuket
US to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers on Nov 8
Close to 70k expats sign for shots
Phuket Vegetarian Festival officially ends
Russell Crowe lauds Phuket, Thai experience
Phuket marks 153 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: An app to enter Thailand? 3 Phuket beach corner crashes |:| October 15
Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

Sustainable tourism is unattainable while people are consuming unsustainable products, crapping in ...(Read More)

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

It's certainly no mystery to me when I see a certain name on here I know the comment will be v...(Read More)

Long queues return to Phuket Check Point

Sure many Thai from North and South want to return to Phuket hotels again. But are they vaccinated a...(Read More)

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

Why is it every time I see comments from a certain person on here I am reminded of the Winston Churc...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

No, the "real question" is what's the demand. Are we ready? WE haven't changed in ...(Read More)

Officials to splash B30m on ‘Pla Wan corner’

Yeah, and his blood never was tested for alcohol was it? Colliding with a tree on a perfectly fla...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Are we ready?

Well written. Sad, but very true, I wish the government understood this. "they simply expect ...(Read More)

Long queues return to Phuket Check Point

If daily 10,000 cars with occupants can drive in Phuket without any proving of Covid testing, why ar...(Read More)

Officials to splash B30m on ‘Pla Wan corner’

Nothing wrong with that road. Now we witness a hysterical not needed Thai opera 'budgeting' ...(Read More)

Long queues return to Phuket Check Point

People want to go back to work, many many hotel call them back from north Thailand and deep South to...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX

 