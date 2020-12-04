BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League

Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League

FOOTBALL: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho protects a proud personal unbeaten home record against struggling Arsenal this weekend as fans return to the Premier League for the first time since March.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 4 December 2020, 10:56AM

Premier League stadiums have been empty since March after the coronavirus pandemic forced fans to stay away but this weekend they will return in limited numbers in some regions after the nationwide lockdown in England came to an end. Photo: AFP.

Premier League stadiums have been empty since March after the coronavirus pandemic forced fans to stay away but this weekend they will return in limited numbers in some regions after the nationwide lockdown in England came to an end. Photo: AFP.

Pacesetters Spurs have amassed 21 points after 10 games and are ahead of champions Liverpool on goal difference, while Arsenal are stumbling badly.

Tottenham will be playing in front of 2,000 fans at their home ground, 24 hours after West Ham become the first club to welcome supporters for a Premier League game since March.

Elsewhere, third-placed Chelsea host Leeds while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield.

AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend action in the Premier League.

Mourinho factor

Tottenham, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in rampant form, are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League while toothless Arsenal have stalled.

The Gunners, languishing in 14th spot in the table, have scored just 10 goals in 10 league matches, and have found the net just twice in their past six games.

No side outside the relegation places has scored fewer.

Jose Mourinho has lost just one of his 17 Premier League games as a coach against Arsenal and has never lost a home game against them in any competition as boss of Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham.

The Portuguese boss has brushed aside the significance of his eye-catching record against the Gunners but will see little to fear from Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

Fans return

Premier League stadiums have been empty since March after the coronavirus pandemic forced fans to stay away.

But this weekend they will return in limited numbers in some regions after the nationwide lockdown in England came to an end.

A total of 2,000 fans will be present at the London Stadium as West Ham host Manchester United tomorrow (Dec 5).

Midfielder Declan Rice told Sky Sports: “I think it’s a been a really long time coming. We’ve wanted the fans back for so long now, especially in a stadium like this, where we have had some special nights.

“We wish it was a full stadium, obviously with us playing against Manchester United, but that’s obviously not meant to be, so 2,000 is great.”

On the pitch, high-flying West Ham are going for a third straight home Premier League victory over United, who have climbed the table after three straight wins.

Home and away

Figures from technology company Gracenote show how home advantage in the Premier League has narrowed without crowds.

The firm analysed last season’s 288 Premier League matches with crowds and the 190 played since June with no spectators to see how the lack of fans had impacted on results in the Premier League.

The study found that the percentage of home wins has dropped from last season’s 44.8% with a crowd to 41.6% for matches played this season and last with no spectators.

Away wins have increased from 30.2% of last season’s 288 matches with spectators to 37.9% of the 190 played in empty stadiums.

Is Giroud undroppable?

Olivier Giroud has been a peripheral figure for Chelsea this season but has six goals already - including all four in his side’s 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League this week.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has favoured new signing Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in the Premier League, with no starts so far for the veteran Frenchman.

Lampard, whose third-placed side host Leeds tomorrow, hailed Giroud as the “ultimate professional” after the Sevilla game.

“He wasn’t always a regular when I got here but as soon as I came in I could feel the positivity of him as a player - how he wants to train, how he wants to affect people whether he starts or not,” he said.

Fixtures (all Phuket times)

Saturday

Burnley v Everton (7:30pm)

Manchester City v Fulham (10:00pm)

Sunday

West Ham v Manchester United (12:30am)

Chelsea v Leeds (3:00am)

West Brom v Crystal Palace (7:00pm)

Sheffield Utd v Leicester (9:15pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (11:30pm)

Monday

Liverpool v Wolves (2:15am)

Tuesday

Brighton v Southampton (3:00am)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
Schumacher’s son ‘exploding emotionally’ at F1 Haas breakthrough
F1 avoids disaster – but don’t call it luck
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
Fulham shock Leicester to escape relegation zone
Hamilton wins, Albon on podium after horror Haas smash
Spurs top after Chelsea stalemate, Cavani sparks Man Utd
Tyson comeback fight against Jones Jr ends in draw
Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain
Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big
Tyson plans fast start in ring return at 54 against Jones
Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting
Muay Thai spreads its wings
Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG
Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header

 

Phuket community
Myanmar woman negative for COVID, say Phuket officials

A woman, able to fled hospital under the short sighted eyes of police ( why fled?) A V/G who not ex...(Read More)

Fire drill at Jungceylon, Patong

went there a couple of weeks ago, would have less than a dozen people to evacuate...(Read More)

National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

It's plainly obvious K that Ms N refused to comply with the order, as she believes she is right....(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

k...take your dash cam out there and report back...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Kurt, at least get the facts right. Many cars with a bigger engine using lesser fuel while driving ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid runaway found in Phuket? 4 years until Thai tourism recovery, says officials! || December 3

4 Years until Thai tourism recovery? Great news for Phuket!. That means 4 years to establish 'Ne...(Read More)

National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

Ms N. refused to comply with the order. Why? Is it because the thinking the law is always for other...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

In and around ships wrecks is a rich marine life, including fish. Fishing boat crews know that, are ...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Again someone pulls 'abroad' in, where it is same in this particular Phuket and marine surro...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Fact: By speed of 100km/h is the level of polluted car exhaust 40% lower than at 120km/h. Fact: And ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design

 